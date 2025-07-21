Koe Wetzel Releasing New Song 'Surrounded' This Week

(EBM) Fresh off a pair of home state stadium dates in Texas with Morgan Wallen and in the midst of a high-energy run of summer festival dates amid Jim Bob World Tour legs with HARDY, Koe Wetzel returns this week with the highly anticipated release of "Surrounded" - the first official preview of new music since his chart-topping 9 Lives. The long-awaited single arrives this Friday, July 25, alongside an official visualizer.
Initially teased during a radio event in February, "Surrounded" has since become a fixture in Wetzel's live set, building buzz through headline and festival performances across the country, including standout moments at Country Fest, Country Boom and Windy City Smokeout - where he also appeared on "Good Morning America" as the celebrity guest judge for their onsite BBQ competition.
"'Surrounded' felt like the right way to kick off this next chapter," shares Wetzel of the hard-driving track that delves into the feeling of being trapped by a memory you can't outrun. "The way fans locked into it live from the jump has been wild, so we're fired up to finally let the full thing loose this week."
The release of "Surrounded" follows a landmark year that saw Wetzel hit five consecutive weeks at No. 1 with 9 Lives standout "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, land on year-end "Best Of" lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Tennessean, Holler and more, grace the cover or POLLSTAR and receive three new RIAA certifications at the sold-out Red Rocks finale of the Damn Near Normal World Tour, which saw the renegade rockstar perform for well over 200,000 fans globally with over 96% of all headline tickets sold - and even spawned its own live album.
With new music arriving this week, a nonstop touring schedule this summer and his Madison Square Garden debut this fall, Wetzel shows no signs of slowing down.
Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella
Koe Wetzel Day Arrives With 'Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour' Release
Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour
Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist
Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more
Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more
Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more
Tyler, The Creator Delivers New Album DON'T TAP THE GLASS- Brandy and Monica Expand The Boy Is Mine Tour- more
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Foreigner Benefit Concert In Support of Feels Like The First Time Musical
The Warning Announce New Concert Film
Shinedown Kicks Off Second Leg of Massive Tour at TD Garden and Madison Square Garden
TOOL To Play First Hawaiian Concert In Over A Decade
Lovejoy Announce New Album And North American Tour
Dead Poet Society Strip Down 'Running In Circles'
ASIA featuring John Payne Welcome New Member
Wednesday 13 Reveals Campy 'Rotting Away' Video