Koe Wetzel Releasing New Song 'Surrounded' This Week

(EBM) Fresh off a pair of home state stadium dates in Texas with Morgan Wallen and in the midst of a high-energy run of summer festival dates amid Jim Bob World Tour legs with HARDY, Koe Wetzel returns this week with the highly anticipated release of "Surrounded" - the first official preview of new music since his chart-topping 9 Lives. The long-awaited single arrives this Friday, July 25, alongside an official visualizer.

Initially teased during a radio event in February, "Surrounded" has since become a fixture in Wetzel's live set, building buzz through headline and festival performances across the country, including standout moments at Country Fest, Country Boom and Windy City Smokeout - where he also appeared on "Good Morning America" as the celebrity guest judge for their onsite BBQ competition.

"'Surrounded' felt like the right way to kick off this next chapter," shares Wetzel of the hard-driving track that delves into the feeling of being trapped by a memory you can't outrun. "The way fans locked into it live from the jump has been wild, so we're fired up to finally let the full thing loose this week."

The release of "Surrounded" follows a landmark year that saw Wetzel hit five consecutive weeks at No. 1 with 9 Lives standout "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, land on year-end "Best Of" lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Tennessean, Holler and more, grace the cover or POLLSTAR and receive three new RIAA certifications at the sold-out Red Rocks finale of the Damn Near Normal World Tour, which saw the renegade rockstar perform for well over 200,000 fans globally with over 96% of all headline tickets sold - and even spawned its own live album.

With new music arriving this week, a nonstop touring schedule this summer and his Madison Square Garden debut this fall, Wetzel shows no signs of slowing down.

Related Stories

Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

Koe Wetzel Day Arrives With 'Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour' Release

Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour

Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist

News > Koe Wetzel