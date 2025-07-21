Lovejoy Announce New Album And North American Tour

(Warner) Hot on the heels of recent single, "With Rob As My Witness", Brighton-based quartet Lovejoy have announced their highly-anticipated debut album, One Simple Trick, out October 3rd.
About the debut album announcement, the band cheekily adds, "'One Simple Trick' took four years of overthinking, we are excited to underthink it from now on."
Showing no signs of slowing down, Lovejoy have also announced their North American headline tour for Fall 2025. They will kick things off in Boston on October 18th, and make 26 stops across the US and Canada, including Toronto, Chicago, LA, New York, and Dallas. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, July 23 at 10am local with all tickets going on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.
The upcoming dates mark the band's anticipated return to the US for the first time since their debut North America headline tour in 2023 - which sold 25k tickets in just two minutes - in support of their most recent EP, Wake Up & It's Over, which entered the Official UK Album Chart at number 5. This followed EP, Pebble Brain which was released in 2021 and landed at number 12 on the Official UK Album Chart, based on streaming alone. This is no mean feat for an independent band so early in their infancy. That same year Lovejoy released their debut EP, Are You Alright?, which has amassed 500 million streams on Spotify alone.
Forming in 2021 during lockdown, Lovejoy have risen through the ranks quickly solidifying them as indie darlings, and gathering a rabid fanbase. They have cut their teeth on the live scene, selling out shows around the world, and playing festivals such as Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Isle Of Wight to name a few.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
October 18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
October 19 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
October 21 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
October 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple
October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
October 25 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
October 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
October 31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
November 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 3 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
November 4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November 5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
November 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
November 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
November 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 13 - Austin, TX - Emo's
November 14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
November 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
November 18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
November 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
November 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
November 22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
November 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
November 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
