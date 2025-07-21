Malina Moye And Danielle Nicole Teaming For 'Love You Bleed & Dirty' Tour

(WCE) Malina Moye is heading to the United Kingdom to co-headline the "Love You Bleed & Dirty Tour" with Grammy nominee Danielle Nicole. The tour will make stops in five cities including, Southampton, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, and finally London on January 8th where Malina and Daniel will co-headline the January Blues Festival.
Malina states, "I'm thrilled to be bringing my Dirty Tour to the U.K. I love the country and London has always been one of my favorite places to visit. Yes, I'm excited to perform, but I couldn't resist the best part, which is joining forces with the incredible Danielle Nicole who flat out rocks," declares Moye. "I look forward to seeing and meeting everyone, and I promise the tour will be a good time with amazing energy."
Danielle adds, "I've loved and respected Malina for years. To get to a tour with a powerful and amazing woman such as her is a dream come true!"
The singer-songwriter, lefty guitarist will be playing songs from her current Billboard charting album "Dirty," which was critically acclaimed and landed in the top five on Guitar World Magazine's Greatest Guitar Albums of the Year list, as well as music from fan favorite past albums.
Flipping a fender Stratocaster upside down or a Gibson flying V, Malina has been embraced by music lovers and critics alike, deeming her one of the most innovative lefty guitarists in the world. She's honored the late Queen of England and played on some of the biggest stages from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute concerts to playing the national anthem at some of the biggest games in U.S. sports history.
As a genre-defying artist, Malina Moye has played Eric Clapton's most recent Crossroads Festival and was the first female guitarist on the Experience Hendrix tour alongside, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Zakk Wylde to name only a few. Moye's viral hit "Enough" launched the #IAMENOUGH movement garnering over 70 million impressions across all platforms. She is also a TV personality on two series including AXS TV's SPIN magazine's 100 greatest Rock Stars and the Top 10 revealed.
Jan 7 - The 1865 Southampton UK
Jan 8 - January Blues Festival 229 London UK
Jan 10 - The Robin 2 Wolverhampton, UK
Jan 11 - Band On The Wall Manchester, UK
Jan 13 - La Belle Angele Edinburgh, UK
