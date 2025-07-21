Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show

(TPR) One of Country music's most dedicated touring artists, Parker McCollum, has announced a special New Year's Eve show in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena on December 31st as part of his PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.
Tickets for New Year's Eve are on-sale this Friday, July 25th. As Parker put it: "No place I'd rather bring in the New Year than on-stage in Texas! Can't wait to kick off 2026 in Fort Worth and look forward to seeing you all there."
McCollum is currently on the road after releasing his self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, on June 27th. The project has been hailed as a true artistic evolution that is permeated with the soul of Texas and is authentically Parker McCollum. Tracks such as "Solid Country Gold," "Big Sky," "Killin' Me," and his current radio hit "What Kinda Man" have had fans keeping the record in constant rotation - making this album his highest debut to date.
"For all his Platinum hits, sold-out arena shows and back-to-back radio successes, Parker McCollum has never sounded more like himself than he does on his fifth studio album, appropriately self-titled..."
- MusicRow
