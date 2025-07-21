Shinedown Kicks Off Second Leg of Massive Tour at TD Garden and Madison Square Garden

(BF) This weekend record-breaking, chart-topping, multi-platinum band Shinedown kicked off the second leg of their massive "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour at TD Garden in Boston, MA & New York's Madison Square Garden- co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation.

The band led by frontman Brent Smith delivered two nights of incredible performances with jaw dropping production, pyrotechnics and absolutely mind-blowing setlists.

Fans were on their feet from the first note for both nights as Brent Smith, Eric Bass, Barry Kerch, and Zach Myers tore through set lists packed with highlights. They lit up the crowd with their hit "A Symptom of Being Human," as well as their two record breaking song "Dance, Kid, Dance," and #1 Alternative Radio and current Top 40 hit "Three Six Five."

The band even treated fans to the first-ever live performance of "The Crow & the Buggerfly" in Boston, and "In Memory" in New York (which the band haven't performed since 2019). The energy was electric both nights, with the crowd belting back every word - especially during the fan-favorite smash "Second Chance" and their soaring cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man."

The 36 date tour continues on with stops at some of the country's most iconic venues, hitting LA's KIA Forum on August 3rd, Atlanta's State Farm Arena on August 24th and more. Joining them on the tour are BUSH and Morgan Wade for all shows. See full tour dates below and at www.shinedown.com.

This year has been massive for Shinedown as they recently released new single "Killing Fields" which Consequence of Sound hailed as a "surging hard rocker" and Revolver described as "huge-as-hell modern-rock hooks and full cree-mode, piano assisted walkdowns akin to Andrew Lloyd Webber's central Phantom of the Opera motif."

DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 22 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena *o

Wed Jul 23 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center*o

Fri Jul 25 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *o

Sat Jul 26 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum *o

Mon Jul 28 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center*o

Tue Jul 29 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center*o

Sat Aug 02 | Phoenix, AZ | PHX Arena *o

Sun Aug 03 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum *o

Tue Aug 05 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *o

Thu Aug 07 | Portland, OR | Moda Center *o

Fri Aug 08 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *o

Mon Aug 11 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center *o

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena *o

Fri Aug 15 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center *o

Sat Aug 16 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena *o

Mon Aug 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse *o

Tue Aug 19 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Arena *o

Thu Aug 21 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center *o

Sat Aug 23 | Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena *o

Sun Aug 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *o

Wed Aug 27 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center *o

Thu Aug 28 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *o

Sat Aug 30 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum *o

Sun Aug 31 | Pryor, OK | Rocklahoma 2025^

*Bush

+Beartooth

O Morgan Wade

^Festival Date

