Sublime Share Their First Original Studio Track with Jakob Nowell 'Ensenada'

(BEC) Sublime announces the release of their new single "Ensenada," the first original song from the band with Jakob Nowell as front man. This marks a significant milestone for the band, as "Ensenada" is the first truly original song from start to finish written by the trio since Jakob-son of founding front man Bradley Nowell-stepped into the role of lead vocalist and guitarist.

At its root, "Ensenada" encapsulates the signature Sublime vibe with a bit of melancholy underneath, created with a sound and lyrics meant to match the craziness and wit of the band's earlier material, but also with some heart. "Ensenada" was inspired by the classic Sublime sound and features lyrics that reflect on personal experiences with love and relationships, exploring the human emotions that come along with it. Jakob Nowell describes the lyrics and use of absurdism as a defense mechanism to escape the intense, challenging feelings of when a relationship goes south. "Ensenada" was produced by Jon Joseph (BORNS) and is the first release from the band's highly anticipated upcoming new album.

"Ensenada and the new music we're working on is inspired by old Sublime material. You can't match something from that 90s era - it was such a moment in time. This feels like an epilogue, a thank you to all of the fans and everyone who's supported Sublime. Our goal with "Ensenada" was not to replicate anything, but from my perspective its more like a tribute to my uncles Bud and Eric and the inspiration they give me. It's organic and we have a good time. We did a bunch of jams, dove into the old catalog, and the more it felt like fun-throwing it all together and seeing what sticks-the more we knew that was the right move. Creating genuine music that reflects your life and times... people tap into that, and then you look around and realize, wow, look at all the love we've found." - Jakob Nowell

Sublime recently announced their return home to Long Beach, CA to perform at the Vans Warped Tour July 26, nearly 30 years after the original lineup played the first incarnation of the festival. Front man Jakob Nowell joined Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to announce Sublime's Warped Tour return in June at the annual 'Grow Long Beach' event, where he spoke about the band's history with the city and their musical legacy.

In addition to various high-profile festival appearances and headlining shows in 2025, Sublime recently announced a Las Vegas takeover called Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas taking place at the Park MGM August 14-17. The multi-night event includes live performances from Sublime, punk rock powerhouses Pennywise, The Vandals and more. VIP experiences including exclusive access to soundcheck parties, opportunities to meet the band, intimate acoustic jam sessions, an exclusive look at a curated collection of Sublime memorabilia on display and much more.

After Jakob Nowell's history making debut as Sublime's new front man at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of the latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime's late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band's first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single "Feel Like That," featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

2025 is shaping up to be an even busier year for the band, with a handful of headlining shows, high-profile festival appearances to support the release of Sublime's forthcoming new album.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival - Saint Paul, MN

July 26-27 - Vans Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA

August 14-16 - Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 21 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York,

August 22 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

August 23 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT

September 12 - The End of Summer Presented by 107.7 The End - Redmond, WA

September 14 - Sea.Hear.Now - Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

September 27 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO

October 18 - Mission Bayfest - San Diego, CA

