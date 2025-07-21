The Warning Announce New Concert Film

(Republic) Stepping into another realm altogether, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning proudly present their first-ever official concert film, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX. Produced by Federal Films, the feature will be in select AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) locations in the United States and presented under Cinepolis' +QUE CINE in Mexico, Central America, and South America beginning Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX will play at more than 185 AMC locations in the United States, with all participating theatres offering at least two showtimes per day. The screening will be available in 48 Cinepolis' +QUE CINE cities across Mexico, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cuernavaca, Leon, Queretaro, Veracruz, among others. Ticket price varies by market and location.

Celebrating this monumental milestone in their career, the band will also unveil an accompanying live album, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX, on Friday August 22, 2025. Physical vinyl and CDs are now available for pre-order including exclusive D2C and signed editions. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. To herald its arrival and give listeners a taste of what to expect from the set, they just shared a three-track bundle of live songs, including "Automatic Sun," "Sharks," and the Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated "Que Más Quieres"

Earlier this year, the group notably performed their biggest sold-out headline shows yet when they took over Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico for three nights on February 6, 7, 11. The musicians simply soared with a rapturous set of signature staples and deep cuts in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 total fans. Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX captures the band in their element and sees them firing on all cylinders as they deliver sonic (and literal) fire consumed by a rabid audience.

Regarding the release, the three-piece- Dany (guitar, lead vocals), Pau (drums, vocals), and Ale Villarreal (bass, backing vocals)-commented, "We're so excited to share a night that we'll never forget, a moment that is etched in our band's history. Having a live album has always been a dream of ours and, for it to be out in a concert film, vinyl and everything in between, is a huge accomplishment for us. We hope that our fans who see or hear this piece of work get to feel the same exhilaration and excitement we felt while playing this show. The live debut of our album Keep Me Fed was possible thanks to the work of a huge team, and we are so happy that their work and ours get to live in a piece of media forever."

Right now, The Warning are finishing up a North American headline tour with the finale at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, MN tomorrow July 23. Prior, they served as the opener for select dates on Halsey's For My Last Trick US tour.

Their latest offering, Keep Me Fed, has amassed over 175 million streams globally, landing them #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, and cemented the band as the biggest album debut for an all-female rock group in the 2020s. The Warning had an incredible year in 2024, receiving nominations at the Latin GRAMMYs, VMA and EMAs. They also lit up television screens across the country with performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Kelly Clarkson show.

