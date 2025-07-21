Thomas Rhett Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Fenway Park

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country superstar Thomas Rhett "burst on the stage in a flash of red light...a barely contained bundle of energy" (Boston.com) Saturday night (7/19) for a SOLD OUT Fenway Park.

With more than 35,000 fans at the stadium, the show marked a defining moment on his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR, fueled by Marathon, as Thomas Rhett returned to Fenway - after being the first country artist to ever set boots on the stage. His signature blend of heart, high energy and hit-packed charisma filled the stadium alongside special guests Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows.

"Saturday at Fenway was the craziest thing ever," said Thomas Rhett. "I have so many great memories in Boston, but I have dreamt about headlining Fenway my entire career. So, standing there with over 35,000 fans dancing and singing back to me will be etched in my brain for the rest of my life...I love you Boston!"

Thomas Rhett hit the stage to "Boots" off his seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN with fireworks and a stadium of fans on their feet. Backed by an impressive eight-piece band, over the course of the night, Thomas Rhett kept fans dancing in their seats and the aisles to his biggest hits including "Make Me Wanna," "T-Shirt" and "Beautiful As You" as well as swaying with their someone special under intimate string lights to "Remember You Young," "Unforgettable" and current Top 10 "After All the Bars are Closed." Thomas Rhett asked Swims to return to the stage for their "soulful" (Billboard) duet "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman," which was also recognized for being certified GOLD by the RIAA earlier in the day, and closed out the night with his newly RIAA Diamond certified fan-favorite "Die A Happy Man."

"What makes [Thomas] Rhett a joy to listen to is that so much of his music is relatable and fun...And really, isn't that why we go to these shows - to feel like everything in the world really is great, at least for a few hours? Mission accomplished, Thomas Rhett!" - Boston.com

RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier surprised Thomas Rhett on the field with a crystal statuette and plaque for "Die A Happy Man," which has officially been certified DIAMOND by the RIAA, celebrating 10 million units sold and becoming only the 15th Country Song to reach its status. The 2015 record-breaking No. One hit song from his second studio album TANGLED UP has become one of country music's most enduring modern love songs, earning six major award wins including ACM, CMA and Billboard honors and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Song. Additionally, "It Goes Like This" and "Get Me Some of That" were certified 4x Platinum and "Make Me Wanna" and "T-Shirt" have been certified 3x Platinum for a grand total of 59M career RIAA-certified units.

New RIAA Certifications:

"Die A Happy Man" - RIAA Certified DIAMOND

"Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" - RIAA Certified GOLD

"It Goes Like This" - RIAA Certified 4x PLATINUM

"Get Me Some Of That" - RIAA Certified 4x PLATINUM

"Make Me Wanna" - RIAA Certified 3xPLATINUM

"T-Shirt" - RIAA Certified 3x PLATINUM

Saturday's performance came just one day after Thomas Rhett dropped ABOUT A WOMAN (& A Good Ol' Boy), the second installment of new summer music. Featuring playful, soul-drenched and freeform country, the release includes "Ain't a Bad Life" (feat. Jordan Davis), the honky-tonk throwback "Old Tricks" (feat. Blake Shelton) and the stomping sing-along "Bottle With Your Name On It."

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'

Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR

Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'

News > Thomas Rhett