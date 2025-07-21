.

TOOL To Play First Hawaiian Concert In Over A Decade

(Speakeasy) TOOL returns to Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on December 19 for their first Hawaiian date in over a decade. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. local time. In advance of the public on sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from July 23 at 10 a.m. through July 24 at 10 p.m. local time.

The band also announced two performances in Japan, their first shows in the country since 2013: December 11 at K-Arena Yokohama and December 13 at Glion Arena Kobe.

Following the 2019 release of TOOL's critically-acclaimed album, Fear Inoculum, the band has won a GRAMMY Award (Best Metal Performance for "7empest"), completed multiple, sold-out tours of the U.S., Europe, and South America, and delivered headlining sets at Bonnaroo, Power Trip, Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival.

TOOL most recently appeared at the historic Back to the Beginning concert, where the band performed a three-song set, including their cover of Black Sabbath's "Hand of Doom."

