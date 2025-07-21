Tyler, The Creator Delivers New Album DON'T TAP THE GLASS

(Orienteer) After cryptically teasing something last week across social media and in New York City following his sold out Barclays performances, Tyler, The Creator releases new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS.
It follows Tyler's 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA, which he released to critical acclaim and new commercial heights - it marked his third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and held that title for the first 3 weeks of its release.
The release of DON'T TAP THE GLASS happens in the midst of his sold out CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour, which has been celebrated as one of the year's best tours. Tyler just concluded 4 sold out nights in New York City - 2 at Manhattan's iconic Madison Square Garden and 2 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center - and completes the North American segment of the tour next week before heading to Australia, New Zealand and Asia through the end of September. Stream the album here
