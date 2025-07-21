Watch William Beckmann on Colbert's Late Show Me Music Series

(The GreenRoom) Today, rising country artist William Beckmann has been handpicked by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a live performance of "Lonely Over You" as part of their weekly #LateShowMeMusic series. Filmed live from the historic Brauntex Theater in New Braunfels, TX, the intimate performance showcases Beckmann's rich baritone set against a vintage-inspired backdrop of moody lights and classic country instrumentation.
A standout track from Beckmann's acclaimed new album, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS-out now via Warner Music Nashville-"Lonely Over You" finds him leaning into his retro-country roots as "his silky smooth voice blankets the powerful undertones of the lyrics," resulting in "a brilliant display of his vocal abilities" (Wide Open Country). With sweeping melodies and aching lyrics, it's a stunning example of Beckmann's gift for timeless storytelling.
With its one-of-a-kind blend of heartbreak, borderland soul, honky tonk edge, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS has quickly established Beckmann as one of country music's most compelling new voices. The 12-track collection draws from Beckmann's dynamic range of influences-spanning from classic country to mariachi-brought to life with modern production by Grammy-winner Jon Randall and emotionally resonant songwriting crafted alongside some of Nashville's most respected writers, including Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure, and Rhett Akins. Since its release in June, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS continues to catch the attention of critics.
William Beckmann Makes His Major Label Debut
William Beckmann Announces New Album 'Whiskey Lies & Alibis'
