Wednesday 13 Reveals Campy 'Rotting Away' Video

(ASPR) Amid his current Summer Blood Storm UK/European tour, Wednesday 13 has just dropped a delightfully deathly music video for Mid Death Crisis track "Rotting Away." The Duke of Spook goes on a date with the dead, picnicking with a petrified soul!

Wednesday 13 comments about "Rotting Away": "I'm putting the Fun back in Funeral with our new video for 'Rotting Away.' I had such a great time filming this and wanted to do something fun, campy, and different from the other band performance videos. Inspired by the original Night Of The Living Dead film, Tom Petty's video 'Last dance with Mary Jane' along with a little Weekend at Bernie's thrown into this."

Wednesday 13 is currently touring the UK and Europe with support from Fearless Vampire Killers and The Nocturnal Affair, with more performances to slay in cities like Birmingham, Prauge, Vienna, and beyond. The tour also features festival stops at Wacken Open Air and Poland Rock Festival. Then, later this fall, Wednesday will return to the UK and Europe for his Mid Death Crisis tour, starting October 17 in Oslo, Norway!

Between these tours, Wednesday 13 will perform at a special event honoring the late Joey Jordison on Friday, October 3. The event, presented by the Joey Jordison Charitable Fund, is headlined by Vimic and will take place at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA. Visit the Teragram Ballroom site for tickets and more information.

Lastly but certainly not least, Wednesday 13's upcoming North American tour with headliners and label mates Lord of the Lost, featuring fellow support artists The Birthday Massacre, will take over venues in January/February 2026.

