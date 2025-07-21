Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'

(Day in Country) The Zac Brown Band have teamed up with rap legend Snoop Dogg for their brand new single "Let it Run", which comes from their forthcoming album "Love & Fear".
The new album is set to be released on December 5th and the band will be celebrating the new record by being the latest artist to rock the Sphere Las Vegas with a run of shows on December 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.
Zac had this to say, Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true. It's my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am.
"All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can't wait to share it with the fans."
