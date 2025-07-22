.

12th Annual Goosemas Announced

(BHM) Goose has unwrapped plans for its 12th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 12-13 at Providence, RI's Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Presale sign-ups are available now at www.goosetheband.com/tour; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, July 23 at 10:00 am (local). In addition, TED (single and 2-day) and SUPER TED (2-day) VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, July 22 at 10:00 am (local).

Venue presales start Thursday, July 24 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, July 24 at 10:00 pm (local). VIP & Goosemas Travel packages will be available beginning Tuesday July 22 at 10:00am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 25 at 10:00 am (local). $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Having recently made their triumphant sold-out headline debut at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, Goose returns to the road this weekend with an eagerly anticipated performance at Newport, RI's renowned Newport Folk Festival, set for Friday, July 25.

The band's epic tour schedule will then resume next month with headline dates, festival appearances, and more. Highlights include a sold-out performance at Burlington, VT's Waterfront Park (September 14), two-night stands at Louisville, KY's historic The Louisville Palace (September 23-24) and Richmond, VA's Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (October 2-3), appearances at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Chicago's Northerly Island (September 20), the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA (September 26), Charlotte, NC's PNC Music Pavillion ( September 27), Philadelphia, PA's TD Pavilion at the Mann (October 4), as well as a one-night-only show as special guest to Dave Matthews Band set for Sunday, August 31 at George, WA's The Gorge Amphitheatre.

Upcoming months will also see Goose making an array of top-billed festival appearances including Park City, UT's Park City Song Summit (August 16), Fredericton, NB's Harvest Music Festival (September 12), Las Vegas, NV's RISE (October 5), and Live Oak, FL's Suwanee Hulaween (October 30-November 2).

