Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video

(PPR) Ash are today announcing their ninth studio album Ad Astra for release on October 3rd via Fierce Panda, and sharing its lead single 'Give Me Back My World'.

Containing eleven brand new tracks, including their raucous take on surprise single and 'Beetlejuice' staple 'Jump In The Line', Ad Astra sees Graham Coxon appear on two particularly sassy songs and catches the perennial power-pop kings in especially rocket-fuelled form.

Ad Astra follows hot on the heels of Race The Night (the band's highest charting album for 20 years), being released two years and one month later, and this is no coincidence. Ever the band who live for live music, Ash vowed that the fierce pandemic-induced five year chasm between [2018 album] Islands and Race The Night would never happen again.

Lead singer and guitarist Tim Wheeler comments on new single 'Give Me Back My World': "If I told you this song dates back to 2020 you'd hardly need a degree from the school of Marple, Holmes and Poirot to figure out what it's getting at. And although those sentiments may be just a memory from the stand point of 2025, the song's heart still feels relevant. In a time of chaos, disruption and angst there's still a beautiful world out there and it's worth fighting for."

Continuing he says: "Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel the rug has been pulled from under you? Everything you took for granted goes up in smoke and you are no longer in control, and you can only look back in hindsight at a life that's no longer yours? I think we've all had those moments. I think you can all relate to this song. But luckily for you it a) rails against this loss of control and b) is a total banger. So, fire it up and rage with us against the dying of the light."

Related Stories

ACM Nominee Ashley Cooke Reveals New Track 'The Hell You Are'

Richard Ashcroft Releasing New Album 'Lovin' You' In October

Ashley Monroe Captures Muscle Shoals In 'Magnolia' Video

Ashley McBryde's 'Rattlesnake Preacher' Now Available To Stream

News > Ash