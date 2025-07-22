.

BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Sweeps Global YouTube Song and MV Charts

07-22-2025
BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Sweeps Global YouTube Song and MV Charts

(fcc) BLACKPINK has dominated major global YouTube charts during its first week, solidifying their reputation as the "Queens of YouTube." According to the most recent YouTube charts (July 11-17, 2025), "JUMP" ranked No. 1 on the Global Weekly Top Songs and Weekly Top Music Videos charts. The track topped charts not only in Korea but also in key mainstream markets including the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Since its release on July 11, "JUMP" has received explosive fan response on YouTube, debuting at No. 1 on Worldwide Trending Videos and Top Rising Music, maintaining a top position since then.

Beyond YouTube, BLACKPINK's power is reflected across major global charts. On Spotify, "JUMP" reached No. 1 on the Global Weekly Chart, marking the group's record as the K-pop act with the most No. 1 songs on that platform. It has also held the No. 1 spot on the daily chart for six consecutive days. On the UK Official Singles Chart, the song reached No. 18, the highest rank for any BLACKPINK release to date.

The single has also garnered praise from leading international media outlets. Billboard described "JUMP" as a "High-Energy Anthem," while NME commended the track for its "powerful and addictive energy," recommending viewers to check out the music video.

BLACKPINK is currently on their BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR across 16 cities and 31 shows. After successful performances in Goyang, Los Angeles, and Chicago, the tour will continue to Toronto and New York, followed by major stadium dates in Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Related Stories
BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Sweeps Global YouTube Song and MV Charts

Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show

BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows

BLACKPINK Return With 'Jump'

JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)'

News > BLACKPINK

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more

Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more

Day In Country

Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more

-
Day In Pop

Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour- Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Latest News

LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne

Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones

Thrice Announce New Album And Tour

Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour

Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'

Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76