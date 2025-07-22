BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Sweeps Global YouTube Song and MV Charts

(fcc) BLACKPINK has dominated major global YouTube charts during its first week, solidifying their reputation as the "Queens of YouTube." According to the most recent YouTube charts (July 11-17, 2025), "JUMP" ranked No. 1 on the Global Weekly Top Songs and Weekly Top Music Videos charts. The track topped charts not only in Korea but also in key mainstream markets including the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Since its release on July 11, "JUMP" has received explosive fan response on YouTube, debuting at No. 1 on Worldwide Trending Videos and Top Rising Music, maintaining a top position since then.

Beyond YouTube, BLACKPINK's power is reflected across major global charts. On Spotify, "JUMP" reached No. 1 on the Global Weekly Chart, marking the group's record as the K-pop act with the most No. 1 songs on that platform. It has also held the No. 1 spot on the daily chart for six consecutive days. On the UK Official Singles Chart, the song reached No. 18, the highest rank for any BLACKPINK release to date.

The single has also garnered praise from leading international media outlets. Billboard described "JUMP" as a "High-Energy Anthem," while NME commended the track for its "powerful and addictive energy," recommending viewers to check out the music video.