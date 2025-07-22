BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Sweeps Global YouTube Song and MV Charts

(fcc) BLACKPINK has dominated major global YouTube charts during its first week, solidifying their reputation as the "Queens of YouTube." According to the most recent YouTube charts (July 11-17, 2025), "JUMP" ranked No. 1 on the Global Weekly Top Songs and Weekly Top Music Videos charts. The track topped charts not only in Korea but also in key mainstream markets including the U.S., UK, and Canada.
Since its release on July 11, "JUMP" has received explosive fan response on YouTube, debuting at No. 1 on Worldwide Trending Videos and Top Rising Music, maintaining a top position since then.
Beyond YouTube, BLACKPINK's power is reflected across major global charts. On Spotify, "JUMP" reached No. 1 on the Global Weekly Chart, marking the group's record as the K-pop act with the most No. 1 songs on that platform. It has also held the No. 1 spot on the daily chart for six consecutive days. On the UK Official Singles Chart, the song reached No. 18, the highest rank for any BLACKPINK release to date.
The single has also garnered praise from leading international media outlets. Billboard described "JUMP" as a "High-Energy Anthem," while NME commended the track for its "powerful and addictive energy," recommending viewers to check out the music video.
BLACKPINK is currently on their BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show
BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows
JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)'
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show
BLACKPINK Kicks Off World Tour with Sold-Out LA Stadium shows
JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)'
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more
Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more
Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour- Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour- more
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne
Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones
Thrice Announce New Album And Tour
Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour
Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'
Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76