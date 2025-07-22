Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones

(Warner) Deftones announce their sixth annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival, returning to Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Deftones have handpicked its diverse lineup once again, featuring Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Regulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University.
The official Deftones' Artist Presale begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio presales follow Thursday, July 24 only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. General on sale at Ticketmaster.com will commence Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT.
Each year, Dia De Los Deftones transforms Petco Park into a mecca of music, art, and culture. Simultaneously, the festival's fluid sonic identity transcends genre, curating and presenting two stages of artists across hip-hop, electronic, indie, punk, alternative, shoegaze, and metal genres. The grounds showcase a variety of art installations, activations, homegrown vendors, exclusive merchandise, and so much more. All five previous iterations of Dia De Los Deftones saw immediate sellouts, hosting alumni such as Turnstile, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Knocked Loose, Gojira, IDLES, and Sunny Day Real Estate, to name a few. It thrives as a tradition for the band, the fans, and the greater Southern California community.
Prior to the 2025 installment of the festival, Deftones will release their anxiously awaited 10th full-length studio album, private music, on August 22, 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records.
