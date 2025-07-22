Exile Receives First Emmy Award for Historical Documentary Exile: 60 Years Of Music

(BNPR) The Emmy, considered one of the highest honors in television, and Exile are proud to be on the receiving end of a documentary that covers more than six decades of their career. Exile: 60 Years of Music, produced by KET (The Kentucky Network) captured defining moments of the band's legacy during triumph and tragedy, musical peaks and valleys, and, most importantly, creativity and survival. Through it all, the band stayed true to themselves, their music, and their loyal audience.

Through rare photographs, home movies filmed over 50 years ago, and rarely seen archival musical footage, this documentary chronicles 60 years on the road with true American country rock legends and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees Exile, featuring original members Sonny LeMaire, JP Pennington, Marlon Hargis, Steve Goetzman, and Les Taylor.

Exile shared, "As a band now in our 62nd year of music and friendship, we've achieved more than we ever imagined as kids. From unforgettable TV moments on The Midnight Special, Solid Gold, and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, to so many others, we've been blessed with a remarkable journey. But our documentary has given us center stage like never before. While we've seen many dreams come true, we never imagined an Emmy. We tip our hats to KET and producer/director Tom Thurman for bringing this honor home. We're proud of our Kentucky roots and deeply grateful to be the subject of an Emmy-winning collaboration with our fellow Kentuckians."

KET Producer/Director Tom Thurman added, "As the director of this documentary, I knew that it would be a real challenge covering Exile's 60 years of history. But these men are not only talented musicians and songwriters; they are great storytellers as well. And maybe even more importantly, they are survivors thriving in a very tough business. That's a filmmaker's dream right there."

The band's release, Exile HITS Anniversary Edition, a remixed and remastered collection of 15 timeless hit songs, showcasing eleven No.1 songs, is now available in immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

The Exile HITS Anniversary Edition offers an enhanced listening experience. It features surround sound technology that allows audio elements to be placed in a 3D space, delivering a more realistic and dynamic experience for fans and content creators alike.

Released on Clearwater Records, Exile HITS Anniversary Edition celebrates the band's incredible musical journey and their 62nd anniversary. Exile continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a career marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances featuring their stellar musicianship and signature soulful harmonies.

