GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour

(Epic) GIVEON has formally announced his brand-new headlining tour, 'Dear Beloved, The Tour', on the heels of the release of his sophomore studio album, BELOVED, available now.

BELOVED, released on July 11, marks the second of GIVEON's albums to debut within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#8), and his first solo studio album to achieve the feat (When It's All Said and Done... Take Time). The 14-track set currently sits at #1 on Current R&B Albums Chart, as well as #1 on Apple Music's R&B Chart and #3 on Overall.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Seattle, WA on Wed, Oct. 1 and stretch until Nov. 6 at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. Along the way, Dear Beloved will make stops in GIVEON's hometown of Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre, and include nights in Chicago, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Washington D.C. The trek will also make two stops in Canada: Oct. 2 in Vancouver and Oct. 27 in Toronto. Special guests Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable will join GIVEON on select dates throughout the tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 11am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 25 at 10am local.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive VIP only gift item, early entry into the venue, pre-show merch shopping & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

Dear Beloved, The Tour will be GIVEON's third headlining tour and mark the end of a three-year hiatus from touring, following his breakout tour in 2021, Timeless Tour, and 2022's Give or Take Tour. The singer's return to stage mirrors his return to the booth; BELOVED marks GIVEON's first studio album since 2022's Give or Take. His comeback campaign has been champagne-worthy, with a four-star review from Rolling Stone and critical acclaim from Variety, Associated Press, UPROXX, Hypebeast and more.

Though Dear Beloved doesn't kick off until October, GIVEON has already made international headlines with his renewed stage presence. Earlier this month, Drake brought him out as a special guest at Wireless Festival in the UK. GIVEON featured on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" in 2021, which contributed significantly to the singer's star turn.

"How this album is going to translate to the live show - I think it's going to be magical because the album was made live, so it's made to be performed live," GIVEON told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "It's going to be my best tour. I want to do strings, I want to do horns, I want to do background vocals, so I feel like [I'll have] a full eight to 10 piece [backing band], depending on how big the stages are. The album is really a movie, it's a world, and I want the night to feel like that."

Full routing below:

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater *+

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Vancouver, BC

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Saturday, October 4, 2025

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *+

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre *+

Friday, October 10, 2025

Las Vegas, NV

BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas *+

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Financial Theatre *+

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *+

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *+

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Atlanta, GA

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park^+

Monday, October 20, 2025

Chicago, IL

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^+

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre ^+

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Philadelphia, PA

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^+

Monday, October 27, 2025

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum ^+

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Washington, D.C.

The Anthem ^+

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Charlotte, NC

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^+

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^+

Thursday, November 6, 2025

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden ^

Support Key

* Free Nationals

^ Charlotte Day Wilson

+ Sasha Keable

