GWAR: Live From The Hellmouth Stream For Their 40th Anniversary

(FP) This year marks the 40th anniversary of your alien overlords in GWAR, pioneers of shock rock who have redefined live performance with their over-the-top theatrics, grotesque costumes, and unapologetic depravity. What better way to celebrate four decades of intergalactic filth, fury, and fluid than by dragging humanity straight into the bowels of the Earth?
On August 22, "GWAR: Live From The Hellmouth" will stream exclusively on VEEPS, delivering a grotesque, one-night-only live performance from deep within the legendary Caverns in Pelham, TN. It's shock rock history in a hole!
Broadcasting at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST, the show captures GWAR in their natural element: underground, unhinged, and completely unfiltered. Expect blood, bile, body parts, and the kind of glorious depravity that's made GWAR the most disgusting-and beloved-shock rock band on Earth.
Early bird tickets are available now at VEEPS.com, with all purchases including access to a seven-day unlimited replay. VEEPS All Access members can watch the show for free as part of their subscription.
Exclusive GWAR bundles will also be available featuring an exclusive t-shirt and Super-Soaker!
About the broadcast, Blothar comments: "GWAR coming at you live from the very gates of hell. Talk about a sh*tty gated community, who runs this HOA? We decided to do a gig at a real live hellmouth at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. Not since Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a hellmouth seen so much death and destruction. We kicked the devil's ass, and now you can watch a video stream of the whole bloody affair!"
This special livestream announcement arrives ahead of the release of 'The Return of Gor Gor,' GWAR's new multimedia release due out July 25th, and ahead of their North American headline tour with support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture.
