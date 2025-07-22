Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'

(ASPR) Hatebreed, who remain one of the most impactful and enduring bands of the modern era, have dropped the tectonic plate-shifting new single "Make the Demons Obey."

It's the first new music from the band since 2020's Weight of the False Self. And it was well worth the wait. "Make the Demons Obey" is everything you know, love, want, and expect from Hatebreed. PMA lyrics, sick riffs, singalongs that will make you bumrush to the front of the stage, and some of the deadliest, most ignorant (in the best possible way!) breakdowns known to man.

"Lots of bands say that their newest release will be their heaviest and I guess we are no different," says singer Jamey Jasta. "We've managed to push the envelope and surpass our expectations. We've become tighter, harder and more vicious than ever. This is the most excited I've been for any Hatebreed release."

"Very exciting things are happening in the Hatebreed camp," states drummer Matt Byrne. "It's time to unleash this beast - new music is here! This is the fastest, most vicious, and most aggressive music we have ever created and I'm pumped for the world to hear it."

At press time, the band is independent and still deciding what direction it would like to go regarding a record label. But Hatebreed remain open to all options and ideas. In the interim, they will be releasing singles to keep fans satisfied and will self-fund the upcoming album.

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak is currently on the mend. He was diagnosed with a meningioma in the brain while on tour in Europe but thankfully, it was benign. He will undergo the necessary surgery and treatment and be back on stages and in fighting shape in no time.

