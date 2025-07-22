Iconic Cover Artist Ioannis Celebrated With The Southern Sunrise Puzzle

(Chipster) Ioannis is an internationally famous Greek-born artist and designer from Athens. Ioannis has designed over 350 record covers and singles, for such groups as Deep Purple, The Allman Brothers, Uriah Heep, Styx, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, King Crimson, Bob Weir, Starship, Yngwie Malmsteen, Biohazard, Sepultura, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fates Warning, Quiet Riot, Dokken, Johnny Winter, Extreme, UFO, Overkill, The Tubes, Eddie Money, Jon Anderson (YES), Warrant, Slaughter and many others.

One of the most notable concert arenas on the East Coast, MSG has hosted some of the biggest powerhouses in music. On July 21st in 1973, the Allmans took the MSG stage for the first time and brought the house down two nights in a row. The band played an amazing show with songs like "Ramblin' Man" and encoring with "Mountain Jam." They went on to play at the venue four more times. Ioannis would go on to create the cover art for the Allman Brothers 1994 release Where It All Begins and it went on to be a classic in his collection.

What better way to kick off this series of upcoming puzzles than to use this classic image and celebrate the life and art of Ioannis. "As Ioannis's family and estate, we are proud to introduce this new puzzle featuring his renowned artwork for the Allman Brothers Band's 'Where It All Begins.' He regarded this piece as one of his most significant works. This release was a major release for the band and held deep personal and artistic meaning for Ioannis. It was warmly received by fans worldwide, and we are honored to share his love of color, fantasy, and music through this new format. We hope it brings joy to those celebrating his enduring legacy."

Deko Entertainment is home to a limited number of posters and T-shirts from Ioannis and plans to reveal other upcoming puzzles and projects in the future. As Deko Entertainment President Bruce Pucciarello comments, "Ioannis was so excited to be working with Deko that I had to remind him that he was instrumental in helping us launch Deko when we were just a fledgling record label. Ioannis's passing was a total stomach punch to both Charlie and me. We were just getting started sharing his talent with the world. We will work with his family and team keeping his legacy alive, the way he would want us to, but it will never be the same without him. What a creative force. What a stellar human being."

