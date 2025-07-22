Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video

(ICLG) Kodak Black releases his new single "By Myself" featuring South Florida risers DJ E Money and G6reddot. The booming cut samples the iconic strings from Fabolous' 2007 Timbaland-produced hit, "Make Me Better (feat. NE-YO)," and leans into the idea that teamwork makes dreams work.

"By Myself" mixes solemn orchestration with trap drums and big bass, while Kodak lays down a bluesy, slyly catchy melody for the hook: "I could do this by myself, but I prefer if we were together / You know I don't really need no help, but it'd be nice if you helped me help you." DJ E Money drops a slick verse and G6reddot lets loose his trademark gruff delivery - making clear that the track is as much about working together as it is a warning to any who'd betray the team. Kodak drives the point home with homespun wisdom in his closing verse: "We bust down at the table / You don't go in your room with your plate."

The "By Myself" video brings the concept to life, finding the three rappers taking over a small bar and celebrating across scenes involving cards, liquor, women, and so much cash that Kodak has to sweep it up with a pushbroom. In separate spaces, a pop-locking conductor leads a small orchestra, and Kodak is seen bringing roses to an overgrown cemetery. The video surpassed over 725k views and features a throwback cameo from NE-YO who also appeared in the intro skit. The skit pays homage to Fabolus and NE-YO's cut and features influencer Big SLM TY.

Recently Kodak received the key to the city in his home of Pompano Beach. Prior to that the hometown hero entered 2025 with serious momentum, dropping three full-length projects in less than two months at the end of the year. On Christmas Day, Kodak released Gift for the Streets, a star-studded affair featuring Lil Yachty, Veeze, Rob49, Taylor So Made, No Limit Records OG C-Murder, DJ E Money, and more, not to mention a partial Hot Boys reunion between Juvenile and BG. But Kodak season kicked off in November with a pair of mixtapes: the haunted and inward-looking Dieuson Octave (see "Catch Fire"), titled after the artist's actual birth name, and Trill Bill (see "News Matt"), which for the most part captured him from a different angle - the "fly, fresh, and foolish" side, to quote Kodak.

Before all that, Kodak was focused on his record label Vulture Love's first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth, which dropped last summer featuring contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, and more.

