Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour

(Republic) After notching a new career-high chart peak with his latest album Dopamine, multiplatinum New York rapper Lil Tecca has announced the North American leg of "THE DOPAMINE EXPERIENCE" world tour. Tickets will be available via artist presale on Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM local time followed by general on-sale on Friday, July 25th at 10:00 AM local time. Kicking off September 24th in Boston, the 28-date run builds on the momentum of his current European trek that's seen him perform at sold-out shows and major festivals across the continent.
The 22-year-old Queens, New York native continues to prove his strength across Hip-Hop eras with Dopamine debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200, #2 on the Top Streaming Albums Chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, and earning half a billion worldwide streams in two weeks. The album saw wide critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Billboard as the "most poised and polished Tecca has ever been" and praised its "sonic and thematic cohesion." The album features smash hit "Dark Thoughts", a nostalgic dance floor anthem with groovy Neptunes-inspired production that just notched its 17th consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Starting with his 2019 debut album We Love You Tecca, all five of his full-length projects has landed in the Top 12 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Tecca has matured as an artist through each one, continuously elevating his core sound with greater depth of storytelling and innovative production. 2024's PLAN A is his most ambitious work to date, and the Dopamine era promises to reach even greater heights.
European Tour Dates:
07/23 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom
07/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
07/25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
07/27 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013
07/29 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
07/31 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
North American Tour Dates:
09/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
09/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
09/30 - Washington, DC - Echostage
10/01 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/02 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
10/04 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
10/05 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
10/06 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/09 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
10/10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom at Gilley's Dallas
10/11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center Tech Port
10/15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
10/17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10/20 - San Diego, CA - SOMA - Mainstage
10/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
10/26 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/30 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre
10/31 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
11/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom
11/04 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
11/07 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympi
