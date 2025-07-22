Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour

(Republic) After notching a new career-high chart peak with his latest album Dopamine, multiplatinum New York rapper Lil Tecca has announced the North American leg of "THE DOPAMINE EXPERIENCE" world tour. Tickets will be available via artist presale on Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM local time followed by general on-sale on Friday, July 25th at 10:00 AM local time. Kicking off September 24th in Boston, the 28-date run builds on the momentum of his current European trek that's seen him perform at sold-out shows and major festivals across the continent.

The 22-year-old Queens, New York native continues to prove his strength across Hip-Hop eras with Dopamine debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200, #2 on the Top Streaming Albums Chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, and earning half a billion worldwide streams in two weeks. The album saw wide critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Billboard as the "most poised and polished Tecca has ever been" and praised its "sonic and thematic cohesion." The album features smash hit "Dark Thoughts", a nostalgic dance floor anthem with groovy Neptunes-inspired production that just notched its 17th consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Starting with his 2019 debut album We Love You Tecca, all five of his full-length projects has landed in the Top 12 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Tecca has matured as an artist through each one, continuously elevating his core sound with greater depth of storytelling and innovative production. 2024's PLAN A is his most ambitious work to date, and the Dopamine era promises to reach even greater heights.

European Tour Dates:

07/23 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

07/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

07/25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

07/27 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013

07/29 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

07/31 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

North American Tour Dates:

09/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

09/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

09/30 - Washington, DC - Echostage

10/01 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/02 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10/04 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/05 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

10/06 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/07 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/09 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom at Gilley's Dallas

10/11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center Tech Port

10/15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

10/17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/20 - San Diego, CA - SOMA - Mainstage

10/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

10/26 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/30 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

10/31 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

11/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

11/04 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

11/07 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympi

Related Stories

Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'

Watch Lil Tecca's 'Half The Plot' Video

Lil Tecca Shares 'OWA OWA' Video

Watch Lil Tecca's 'Dark Thoughts' Video

News > Lil Tecca