LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne

(PR) SiriusXM is live, now paying tribute to the legendary artist Ozzy Osbourne on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard. SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard is currently celebrating Ozzy Osbourne's life and legacy by featuring all his music from throughout the decades across both Black Sabbath and The Ozzy Osbourne Band.
SiriusXM hosts Jose Mangin and Mark Strigl are live on Ozzy's Boneyard channel now taking calls from fans as they share memories of Ozzy. Ozzy's Boneyard (ch. 38) was created by Ozzy himself and launched in February 2012. The channel is powered by early riff masters, American thrash titans, British metal icons and more hard and heavy classic rock under the influence of Ozzy Osbourne. The channel dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne features never-before-heard recordings, exclusive interviews, live concerts, unplugged moments, and more.
Over the years, fans have gotten to know the icon even more intimately with Ozzy Speaks, the show he hosted on the channel with close friend and musician Billy Morrison, where they played some of their favorite hard and heavy classic rock and shared their thoughts on whatever came to mind. Listen here
