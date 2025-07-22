Miranda Lambert Hits Career High With Chris Stapleton Duet 'A Song To Sing'

(EBM) With critics lauding Miranda Lambert's "A Song To Sing" collaboration with Chris Stapleton - including Rolling Stone praising "its dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion" while Stereogum raves about its "slinky arrangement and the two singers' enormous, intertwined vocals" and Billboard celebrates the way "two of country music's most distinct voices entwine...with their emotive harmonies" - fans across streaming platforms are also strongly responding to the new single. In its first week since release, "A Song To Sing" has officially become the biggest streaming debut of Lambert's career, surpassing the previous record set by Postcards from Texas lead single "Wranglers" in May 2024.

Racking up more than 3.3 million U.S. streams and over 4.3 million streams globally, the track also topped 27,000 in U.S. track consumption. Co-written by the pair along with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, the song also arrives at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart. It is also off to a strong start at Country radio, arriving at No. 20 on the Country Airplay chart and marking a major moment in what's already been a landmark year for the winningest artist in Academy of Country Music history.

This past week alone, she earned rave reviews for her latest appearance on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour, with the Arizona Republic declaring of her State Farm Stadium set, "Miranda Lambert proved she should be headlining stadium tours," noting that she "was in brilliant voice throughout, from a deeply soulful 'Vice' to the playful honky-tonk of 'Geraldene,' delivering phrases as brilliantly turned as 'You're trailer park pretty, but you're never gonna be Jolene' in that charismatic Texas twang that makes her one of Nashville's most distinctive vocalists."

She also made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, appearing alongside Stapleton at SoFi Stadium for a live debut of "A Song To Sing," of which American Songwriter enthused, "On that stage, two of country music's most brilliant voices joined forces for something pure magic." Not done yet, Lambert also returned to the stage later in the evening to join George Strait for performances of the King of Country's hits "Run" and "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls"

With additional I'm The Problem Tour stadium dates throughout the summer as well as select headlining fair and festival dates, Lambert also recently announced Band Together Texas, a benefit concert to raise crucial funds for The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation as they spearhead recovery efforts in her home state following the devastating floods earlier this month.

