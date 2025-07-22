Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres

(Magnum PR) IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise, a Radial Entertainment Company, announced today that, for the first time ever, the iconic concert film Prince - Sign O' The Times will be released in IMAX theatres globally for a limited time beginning August 29, 2025. The critically acclaimed 1987 film, directed by Prince and featuring Prince, Sheila E. and his talented band of musicians, has undergone IMAX's proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) process to deliver unprecedented image and sound quality, offering audiences an immersive experience of Prince's legendary performance like never before.

Sign O' The Times is widely celebrated for capturing the artist at his creative peak-blending electrifying concert footage with cinematic storytelling, powerful visuals, and genre-defying sound. Now, enhanced with IMAX's precision surround sound audio, customized theatre geometry, and crystal-clear images, Prince's virtuoso performance is set to mesmerize fans old and new in the most epic format available.

"Prince - Sign O' The Times" features some of Prince's most iconic tracks, including "If I Was Your Girlfriend," the anthemic title track "Sign O' The Times," and "U Got The Look," Prince's smash hit duet with Sheena Easton. The film showcases Prince's unparalleled musicianship, stagecraft, and style, highlighting his timeless impact on music and popular culture.

IMAX will distribute in the United States. Pathe Live will manage the distribution of the film in other territories worldwide. IMAX, Mercury Studios and Pathe Live previously collaborated on the highly successful global release of "Queen Rock Montreal."

A complete list of theatres and ticketing information is available at www.imax.com/prince.

