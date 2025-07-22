Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour

(PFA) A tour from Sevendust that has been over 2 decades in the making. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their beloved acoustic album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live, the band is hitting the road for an exclusive, intimate tour.
Fans can expect stripped-down versions of their hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts, and emotional favorites including "Black," "Beautiful" and "Angel's Son" -all performed with the raw power and soul that the band comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinny Hornsby and Morgan Rose are known for.
The tour kicks off on November 14 in Columbia MO and will make stops in Memphis, TN (November 15),Pittsburgh, PA (November 24), Kansas City, MO (December 5) among others before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, TX.
This rare acoustic journey brings a unique perspective to the band's signature sound, offering an unforgettable night of music. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour.
Nov 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
Nov 15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland
Nov 16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Nov 18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
Nov 19 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
Nov 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Nov 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
Nov 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 26 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts
Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Nov 30 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Dec 2 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Dec 3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Dec 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Dec 6 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Dec 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
Dec 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Dec 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
Dec 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'
Sevendust Celebrating 'Seasons' Anniversary With New Tour
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more
Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more
Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour- Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour- more
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne
Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones
Thrice Announce New Album And Tour
Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour
Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'
Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76