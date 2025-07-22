Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour

(PFA) A tour from Sevendust that has been over 2 decades in the making. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their beloved acoustic album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live, the band is hitting the road for an exclusive, intimate tour.

Fans can expect stripped-down versions of their hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts, and emotional favorites including "Black," "Beautiful" and "Angel's Son" -all performed with the raw power and soul that the band comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinny Hornsby and Morgan Rose are known for.

The tour kicks off on November 14 in Columbia MO and will make stops in Memphis, TN (November 15),Pittsburgh, PA (November 24), Kansas City, MO (December 5) among others before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, TX.

This rare acoustic journey brings a unique perspective to the band's signature sound, offering an unforgettable night of music. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour.



Nov 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

Nov 15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland

Nov 16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Nov 18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Nov 19 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

Nov 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Nov 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

Nov 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 26 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts

Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Nov 30 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Dec 2 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Dec 3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Dec 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Dec 6 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Dec 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Dec 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Dec 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

Dec 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Related Stories

Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour

Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'

Sevendust Celebrating 'Seasons' Anniversary With New Tour

News > Sevendust