Shane Profitt Scores A Hit With 'Long Live Country'

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records recording artist, Shane Profitt, has the second most-added song at Country radio this week with his debut radio single with Triple Tigers Records, "Long Live Country," with 49 new stations (55 stations historically). The anthemic track resonates with down-home lyrics celebrating the simple life, delivered in Profitt's booming, soulful voice.

Written by Profitt, Matt Rogers and Lindsay Rimes, the autobiographical song shines a big spotlight on the singer's small town and the beer-swiggin', SEC game-watchin', Jesus-lovin' people who make it up. Profitt was born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee, where until recently he worked for the city mowing ditches. The self-proclaimed mama's boy still lives in Columbia today, amongst the folks who inspired "Long Live Country."

"Long Live Country" follows Profitt's heartfelt "Penny to My Name," which released in early 2025. The moving track serves as a reminder that money doesn't buy happiness - it's the memories you make with the ones you love.

Be sure to catch Profitt out on the road this year playing music festivals and select tour stops with Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean.

