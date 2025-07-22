Singled Out: Luke Marzec's Broken Promises

(Day in Pop) Luke Marzec just released his new single "Broken Promises", ahead of his "Something Good Out Of Nothing" album (out Aug 18th), and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Broken Promises" is a song about a friend who seemed to have been stuck in the mud for a few years. He had stopped travelling, was in a tired relationship and was bored of his work. So when he jumped on a plane to the other side of the world on a one way ticket I was so happy for him. So, this all channeled into the lyrics for the song.

I wrote and produced it in a day. Well - the in-the-box, demo version, which is a lot more hip-hop. I often write fast - not always - but often. So this one came in so quick. I had made the instrumental for the verse years before when I was living on the narrow boat, and it had with it the sketchings of a vocal melody with a couple of words sticking out, but I could never work out what the feeling was... what it meant. I think I had the first few words "If you go, If you leave..." and that was it.. For years. And then when I revisited it I was in a hyper focused period of writing, and had just heard about my friend's new travels, and the words just fell out of me "when you get there, try to forget about the worries you leave behind." Then some of the other lines also just flowed out "don't repeat the same mistakes time and time again."

I remember I had made the demo in a day basically, in like 3 or 4 hours. And it was such a prolific month that I kind of forgot about it. I had a big fun day out with my ex, and then we were a bit loose around midnight and I was like "Oh yeah, I made this thing earlier today" and pressed play and it was like... Nice! Then I re-recorded it when I met David Beauchamp, and we re-produced it together with the drums, percussion and other bits during that winter of recording.

