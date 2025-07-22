Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

(PPR) Multi-platinum guitarist and songwriter Frank Hannon has announced the upcoming release of Reflections, a new solo instrumental album arriving September 12th. Written and recorded in the wake of personal loss and life upheaval, Reflections is Hannon's most intimate and revealing work to date - a 13-song collection of cinematic, Western-influenced guitar instrumentals tracked as raw first takes on his cell phone.

Marked by intricate fingerpicking, soulful slide, and deeply felt melodies, the album captures Hannon reconnecting with his roots - musically, emotionally, and spiritually - while offering a rare, unfiltered look into the heart of a guitarist who has helped shape American rock music for more than four decades.

Rooted in soulful bottleneck slide guitar and inspired by Hannon's late father-in-law, Allman Brothers Band legend Dickey Betts, the album's latest single "One More Time" is out today; a melodic, blues-infused shuffle that captures the upbeat side of the record. The accompanying video offers a personal glimpse into Hannon's home life with horses and features him playing a rare Gibson SG once owned by Betts himself.

"This song is a tip of the hat to melodic slide guitar-the kind Dickey played so beautifully on songs like 'Pony Boy' and 'Crazy Love,'" Hannon shares. "I feel blessed to have spent the past 24 years learning from him and hearing his stories. I really miss him."

