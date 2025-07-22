.

Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

07-22-2025
Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

(PPR) Multi-platinum guitarist and songwriter Frank Hannon has announced the upcoming release of Reflections, a new solo instrumental album arriving September 12th. Written and recorded in the wake of personal loss and life upheaval, Reflections is Hannon's most intimate and revealing work to date - a 13-song collection of cinematic, Western-influenced guitar instrumentals tracked as raw first takes on his cell phone.

Marked by intricate fingerpicking, soulful slide, and deeply felt melodies, the album captures Hannon reconnecting with his roots - musically, emotionally, and spiritually - while offering a rare, unfiltered look into the heart of a guitarist who has helped shape American rock music for more than four decades.

Rooted in soulful bottleneck slide guitar and inspired by Hannon's late father-in-law, Allman Brothers Band legend Dickey Betts, the album's latest single "One More Time" is out today; a melodic, blues-infused shuffle that captures the upbeat side of the record. The accompanying video offers a personal glimpse into Hannon's home life with horses and features him playing a rare Gibson SG once owned by Betts himself.

"This song is a tip of the hat to melodic slide guitar-the kind Dickey played so beautifully on songs like 'Pony Boy' and 'Crazy Love,'" Hannon shares. "I feel blessed to have spent the past 24 years learning from him and hearing his stories. I really miss him."

Related Stories
Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

News > Frank Hannon

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more

Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more

Day In Country

Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more

-
Day In Pop

Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour- Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Latest News

LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne

Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones

Thrice Announce New Album And Tour

Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour

Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'

Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76