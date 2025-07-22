Thrice Announce New Album And Tour

(BPM) Thrice return with Horizons/West, their highly anticipated new album set for release on October 3, 2025 via Epitaph Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the record's blistering lead single, "Gnash," available now on all streaming platforms. Pre-sale for the Horizons/West vinyl and exclusive merch is available now at ThriceMerch.com.

Serving as a companion to 2021's Horizons/East, the new full-length album continues the band's bold sonic exploration and philosophical depth, while standing firmly as its own statement. Horizons/West blends cinematic post-rock textures, intricate rhythms, and the raw urgency that defined Thrice's early work, offering an album that's equal parts introspection and confrontation.

"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," says frontman Dustin Kensrue.

Horizons/West was produced and engineered by the band at New Grass Studios, with mixing and additional production by Scott Evans and mastering by Matthew J. Barnhart, both of whom also worked on Thrice's The Artist in The Ambulance (Revisited), (2023). The release continues the band's long-standing DIY ethos and adventurous spirit.

The album also marks a lyrical deep dive into themes of personal identity, societal manipulation, technological anxiety, and spiritual awakening. "A lot of this record is about parsing reality," Kensrue explains. "We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. Horizons/West tries to pull the curtain back on some of that. We've always just followed our curiosity, wherever it leads," Kensrue reflects. "We want to keep growing, exploring, and making something that feels honest to who we are right now."

HORIZONS/WEST TRACKLIST

1. Blackout

2. Gnash

3. Albatross

4. Undertow

5. Holding On

6. Dusk

7. The Dark Glow

8. Crooked Shadows

9. Distant Suns

10. Vesper Light

11. Unitive/West

Following the release, Thrice will embark on a nationwide headline tour this fall, joined by Modern Color and Downward. The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA, and includes stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, wrapping up November 23 in Anaheim, CA.

THRICE FALL 2025 TOUR DATES

w/ Modern Color and Downward

Oct 17 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

Oct 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas

Oct 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

Oct 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus

Oct 25 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando

Oct 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Oct 28 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Oct 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Oct 31 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston

Nov 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Nov 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Nov 5 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

Nov 7 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Nov 9 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago

Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

Nov 14 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov 17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Nov 23 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

Nov 25 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

