Thrice Announce New Album And Tour

(BPM) Thrice return with Horizons/West, their highly anticipated new album set for release on October 3, 2025 via Epitaph Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the record's blistering lead single, "Gnash," available now on all streaming platforms. Pre-sale for the Horizons/West vinyl and exclusive merch is available now at ThriceMerch.com.
Serving as a companion to 2021's Horizons/East, the new full-length album continues the band's bold sonic exploration and philosophical depth, while standing firmly as its own statement. Horizons/West blends cinematic post-rock textures, intricate rhythms, and the raw urgency that defined Thrice's early work, offering an album that's equal parts introspection and confrontation.
"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," says frontman Dustin Kensrue.
Horizons/West was produced and engineered by the band at New Grass Studios, with mixing and additional production by Scott Evans and mastering by Matthew J. Barnhart, both of whom also worked on Thrice's The Artist in The Ambulance (Revisited), (2023). The release continues the band's long-standing DIY ethos and adventurous spirit.
The album also marks a lyrical deep dive into themes of personal identity, societal manipulation, technological anxiety, and spiritual awakening. "A lot of this record is about parsing reality," Kensrue explains. "We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. Horizons/West tries to pull the curtain back on some of that. We've always just followed our curiosity, wherever it leads," Kensrue reflects. "We want to keep growing, exploring, and making something that feels honest to who we are right now."
HORIZONS/WEST TRACKLIST
1. Blackout
2. Gnash
3. Albatross
4. Undertow
5. Holding On
6. Dusk
7. The Dark Glow
8. Crooked Shadows
9. Distant Suns
10. Vesper Light
11. Unitive/West
Following the release, Thrice will embark on a nationwide headline tour this fall, joined by Modern Color and Downward. The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA, and includes stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, wrapping up November 23 in Anaheim, CA.
THRICE FALL 2025 TOUR DATES
w/ Modern Color and Downward
Oct 17 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP
Oct 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas
Oct 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven
Oct 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus
Oct 25 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando
Oct 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Oct 28 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa
Oct 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Oct 31 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston
Nov 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Nov 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
Nov 5 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield
Nov 7 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
Nov 9 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago
Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov 13 - Denver, CO - Summit
Nov 14 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Nov 17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
Nov 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Nov 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Nov 23 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim
Nov 25 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim
