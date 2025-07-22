Vandelux Reveals 'Swimming In The Dark' Video

(e2PR) Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Vandelux released his next single, "Swimming in the Dark," and today announces his new LP, CLOSER, out on October 10, 2025.

The new track has the signature Vandelux beats with lyrics delving into maturity. Vandelux says, "Swimming in the Dark" is a track I wrote a day after we saw our daughter on the ultrasound for the first time. I sampled her heartbeat from the ultrasound doppler and worked it into the foundation of the song. This is probably the most important song of the album to me.. kinda represents a key transition point from previous life to current."

The video feels like a fever dream where the protagonist is overwhelmed by a new phase of his life and almost drowns before realizing that he has to step up and take on a new persona as he moves into maturity.

With the release of this powerful song, Vandelux is releasing the full LP, CLOSER in October, an 11 song set that was produced and recorded by Vandelux in his San Francisco home studio and mixed/mastered by Mixing Engineer, Kyle Mangels and Mastering Engineer Kristian Montano in Toronto.

Songs include previously released singles, Best Of My Love (feat. Zak Abel), Last Train, I Want You and Swimming in the Dark.

The Vancouver-born vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer a.k.a. Evan White utilizes music as a means to convey feeling and truth. His songs draw his innermost thoughts into the light. After gathering hundreds of millions of streams and performing to packed crowds worldwide, this emotionality underscores the artistry of this second full-length offering.

"I'm not a great communicator in general, so music is a pathway for me to get my feelings out," he states. "The album is definitely an expression of how I've felt over the past couple of years. It's authentic to who I am and what I want to sound like now."

Vandelux will hit the road beginning on October 31 in San Francisco. He will traverse the US ending in Minneapolis with stops in Dallas, Austin, DC and Chicago among others (tour dates below). Extensive tour highlights, include high-profile festivals like Outside Lands and Bonnaroo,a US trek supporting KYGO, his annual "Ski Tour" and an opening slot supporting Elderbrook with a stop at the iconic Red Rocks amphitheater.

Vandelux, the alter-ego of Evan White, burst onto the production scene in 2016 with electrifying remixes that topped underground music charts. Vandelux's track "Matter of Time," from his debut album, When The Light Breaks, spent over nine weeks on the Billboard Dance Charts.

Vandelux's story resonates with anyone who has longed to chase their passion. After years at a hedge fund, he felt called to pursue music. He told Words&Music, "Finance felt like a job, and music felt like meditation; it was a way to recharge, relax, and refresh. It was challenging some days to try and force yourself to be creative after work."

In 2023, sold-out shows across the U.S. and Canada-and an ever-growing audience discovering his songs-ultimately emboldened him to commit fully to his craft. "I didn't want to be 80 years old saying, 'I wish I gave it a shot,'" he added, describing the pivotal moment that fueled his leap into music.

