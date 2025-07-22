Watch ELIZMA's 'Modern Life' Video

(SRO) Rising alt-pop artist ELIZMA just unveiled her debut music video, the urgent and soul-stirring "Modern Life"-the emotionally charged song doubles as both a plea and a prayer in the face of global crisis.

The American singer-songwriter is captured front and center with a cinematic, short-film style music video, filmed by award winning director Alessandro Gentile (Tim Burton Visionary Award). The guerilla-style video is set against recent scenes of chaos throughout Los Angeles: the wildfire-scarred hills in Altadena, the iconic 1st Street Bridge, ICE raids, and MacArthur Park.

The song and video mirror the themes of destruction, resilience, and human disconnection at the heart of "Modern Life." ELIZMA watched from Louisiana, as the never-ending headlines of war, climate collapse, and political unrest rolled across her feed. Feeling completely saturated and anxious, she wrote "Modern Life" as a way to cope.

Blending atmospheric soundscapes with poignant, truth-driven lyricism, "Modern Life" explores themes of disconnection, injustice, and spiritual reckoning. The song was produced by Jeff Glixman (Kansas, Black Sabbath) and mastered by Grammy-nominated Vlado Meller (Metallica, Celine Dion), adding sonic depth to its already powerful message.

The track culminates in a striking final chorus, layered with haunting harmonies of "Ave Maria"-a last-minute addition inspired by a personal moment of prayer for immigrant mothers separated from their children. The chant, woven into the fabric of the song, transforms "Modern Life" from protest into prayer.

Rooted in raw vulnerability and resilience, ELIZMA's genre-fluid style merges alt-pop, rock, and spiritual undertones. Her music reflects a journey through addiction, healing, and self-discovery-using art not just to entertain, but to awaken.

