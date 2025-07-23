Ashley Cooke Announces 3 New Songs

(align) Big Loud / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star Ashley Cooke took to Instagram to announce the titles and release dates of 3 forthcoming new tracks. Ashley sets the stage for her next chapter with the release of "swear words" on August 22, "tin foil hat" on October 3, and fan-favorite live track "baby blues" on November 14.
Ashley's heartfelt announcement, posted to her Instagram, reads:
"okay okay, you've been asking and I simply can't hold it in any longer...
if I'm being honest, this era of creating music has been way more than clever hooks and hopeful "ring the bell" radio songs. it's been a journal for me, a place to let myself feel deeper, a life line in a year full of one-thing-after-another. I'll fill you in on more so soon, but for now...
"swear words" august 22nd
"tin foil hat" october 3rd
"baby blues" november 14
couldn't love you guys more.
welcome to the next chapter, make yourself at home 🤟"
