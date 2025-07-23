BLACKPINK Tops Billboard Global 200 for the Third Time

(fcc) BLACKPINK continues to prove their dominance as a global top-tier act, securing another No.1 on the U.S. Billboard's main charts with their latest single "JUMP."

According to the latest Billboard chart update shared via social media on July 22, "JUMP" ranked No.1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

This marks BLACKPINK's third No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 and fourth No.1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., making them the first and only K-pop girl group to achieve the most No.1s on both charts. On the Global 200 alone, "JUMP" recorded over 123 million streams, the highest weekly streaming total for a release by any female artist worldwide in 2025 so far.

The single also debuted at No.28 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BLACKPINK's 10th career entry on the chart - the most among all K-pop female acts. Their past entries include "ICE CREAM," "PINK VENOM," "SHUT DOWN," "HOW YOU LIKE THAT," "KILL THIS LOVE," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "LOVESICK GIRLS," "SOUR CANDY," and "KISS AND MAKE UP."

In addition to Billboard, "JUMP" continues to chart strongly across other major platforms. It topped Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart, where BLACKPINK now holds the record for most No.1 songs among K-pop groups. In the UK, "JUMP" debuted at No.18 on the Official Singles Chart - the group's highest-ever position in the market.

On YouTube, BLACKPINK's momentum is equally strong. The "JUMP" music video remained No.1 on the Global Daily Top Music Videos chart for eight consecutive days and topped the Weekly chart as well, with views now exceeding 88 million and nearing the 100 million mark.