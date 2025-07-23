Danny Burns & Tim O'Brien Reimagine Richard Thompson's 'Keep Your Distance'

(MC) Critically acclaimed Irish bluegrass artist Danny Burns joins forces with multi-instrumentalist and roots music pioneer Tim O'Brien on his new single "Keep Your Distance," out today. Originally written and recorded by Richard Thompson, "Keep Your Distance" marks the final preview from Danny Burns' forthcoming album Southern Sky, due out August 22 via Bonfire Recording Co.
Having premiered worldwide on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country, "Keep Your Distance" provides listeners with a fresh glimpse into the diversity of the project, leaning more toward a roots and folk-inspired acoustic sound. The song features a powerhouse lineup of musicians, with Danny Burns on vocals and guitar alongside Tim O'Brien on vocals and mandolin. The track also showcases Ethan Burkhardt on upright bass, Billy Contreras on fiddle and strings, Justin Moses on dobro, Matt Menefee on banjo and mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Jerry Roe on drums. Engineered by Luke Wooten and Austin Stanley, the song was mixed and mastered by Wooten at Station West in Nashville.
Danny Burns shares, "I've always been a big fan of Richard Thompson's playing, singing, and songs. I first caught his Austin City Limits performance on TV and was so taken by it, I went out and got the DVD. I must've watched and listened to it on repeat for weeks. That's where I first heard this track and completely fell in love with it. I've also really loved the other versions by the incredible Patty Loveless and the mighty Buddy & Julie Miller."
