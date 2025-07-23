Don West To Release 'Give Me All Your Love' This Fall

(TOC) Australian soul singer-songwriter Don West announces his highly anticipated debut full-length Give Me All Your Love, out November 15th on Mandatory Music. Alongside the announcement, he shares the second single off the album, "Julia," a heartfelt, groovy track that continues the sonic journey DON WEST has been taking audiences around the world on.

"Julia" follows the single "Send It Back," DON WEST's first release of 2025. The song, brimming with his signature silky and charismatic vocals, invites listeners along his journey of deep questioning in the name of love - a theme DON WEST unpacks profoundly in the album.

Co-written by DON WEST and Nathan Hawes (Kesmar, Surely Shirley, Lazywax) and produced entirely by Hawes, the album aims to evoke emotion rather than fixate on perfection. "There's something beautiful in imperfect takes. It's soul music, all feel," he says of the album's recording process. His music allows the listener to feel like they're in the room where it all happens, achieved by the use of multi-track tape and vintage microphones and influenced by the recording techniques of the 1960s and 70s.

Give Me All Your Love, in DON WEST's words, is an album about "love and sex, heartbreak and pining. It's a window into my experience and mindset at the time of writing the record." While drawing inspiration from greats such as Marvin Gaye and Al Green, DON WEST is creating his own lane in the soul genre.

The past year has been explosive for DON WEST, with his audience growing from the thousands in early 2024 to now 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify - the platform that also tapped him as their next RADAR artist for Australia. His rapid success has translated from streaming to live shows, having sold out two Australian tours in the last 12 months. The response to his debut self-titled six-track EP, released last November, is proof that fans can't get enough of his exceptional ability to put a modern twist on a classic sound. This EP includes beloved tracks such as "Small Change" and "Friends," which have already reached a combined 38 million streams on Spotify alone.

Related Stories

Don West Launching U.S. Headline Tour

News > Don West