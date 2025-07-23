Drew Baldridge Teams With Emily Ann Roberts For New Duet 'Get Me Gone'

(BBR) Chart-topping singer-songwriter Drew Baldridge will release his latest single, "Get Me Gone," a stirring duet featuring rising star Emily Ann Roberts. The emotionally charged track is available on Friday, July 25 on all streaming platforms via Lyric Ridge Records/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Pre-save/pre-add here.
Written by Baldridge alongside acclaimed songwriters Josh Jenkins, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Trannie Anderson, and produced by Nick Schwarz, "Get Me Gone" tells the story of magnetic attraction. The pair trade verses with raw vulnerability and fiery tension in a moment that feels both fleeting and unforgettable.
"As soon as I wrote this song, I knew it'd be a powerful duet," says Baldridge. "It took me a while to find the perfect voice for it, but one day I came across Emily Ann on social media and I loved her sound. So I just hopped in her DMs and asked if she'd collab with me! It's been amazing to work with her on this song."
Adds Roberts, "When Drew sent me the song I knew he had something special. I was honored he wanted to include me on it. 'Get Me Gone' immediately makes you think of the person you love and how you don't need anything but them to have a good time."
Get me gone like a nowhere wind
Gone like a pawn shop vinyl
Yeah gone like an old coal train
A devil at a tent revival
Yeah goner than that sinking sun
And the red dress you had on
Let me drink you in like whiskey
Kiss me get me gone
Yeah baby get me gone
"Get Me Gone" showcases Baldridge's signature heartfelt storytelling while highlighting the undeniable vocal chemistry between him and Roberts, whose breakout solo career continues to earn widespread acclaim. The duet follows Baldridge's second consecutive Top 10 country radio hit, "Tough People" (Lyric Ridge Records/Stoney Creek Records), further building on his momentum and his partnership with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
In addition to a run of summer tour dates supporting Bailey Zimmerman, Baldridge was recently announced as a performer at the NSAI Songwriter Awards, taking place at the Ryman Auditorium on September 23. "Get Me Gone" also serves as the first preview of more new music from Baldridge, expected later this year.
