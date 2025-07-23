Isabella&Sebastian Share 'Lobbytommy' Video

(GAMM) This Friday (7/25), Memphis-based indie-pop duo Isabella&Sebastian will release their highly anticipated debut full-length album Is Anybody Listening?. The album unleashes the full force and impact of Isabella&Sebastian's unbridled vision, endlessly revealing an immense depth of emotional truth inside their magnificently fun form of pop. Is Anybody Listening? is packed with a collection of grooving, whimsical, and irresistibly playful tracks and invites everyone into the duo's technicolor universe, hoping to get listeners off their feet and onto the dancefloor.

As a final taste of the project, today Isabella&Sebastian have shared the single + video "Lobbytommy." First premiered via Atwood Magazine, the track is a prime example of the duo's limitless originality. "Lobbytommy" shines a light on Isabella's struggle with self-sabotaging tendencies, setting her poetic confession to a beat-driven backdrop adorned with gorgeously odd textures (achieved in part through the duo's ingenious use of theremin and elegantly warped banjo riffs). Delivered alongside the single is an equally upbeat yet moody music video with the duo trapezing around a carnival.

"'Lobbytommy' is about combating self-sabotage," Isabella says. "It's so easy to get in your head and convince yourself you're not deserving of the things you want, but it's good to approach and question why you feel that way and to remind yourself how hard you worked to get where you are." The band continues, "Regarding the title, Isabella made a joke about getting a lobotomy at Claire's. Sebastian told her that when he was a kid, he thought it was pronounced 'lobby Tommy,' and we thought it was so funny that we made it the title of the song."

Isabella&Sebastian will also be playing a handful of live shows this summer, including performing at the Bartlett LIVE Music Series in Bartlett, TN at WJ Freeman Park this Sunday, July 26.

