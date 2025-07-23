Johnny Marr Announces Look Out Live!

(DawBell) Johnny Marr announces Look Out Live!, the new 22-track live album due 19 September via BMG.This special release captures the full magic and nuance of a Johnny Marr live show. High energy, atmospheric intensity, electro-soul anthems and all-in singalong moments, each led by Johnny's vocal carrying the same sharp clarity and emotional weight as his signature guitar playing and songwriting.

Look Out Live! was recorded at Johnny's sold-out headline show at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2024. One of the final nights on The Spirit Power Tour, celebrating the first ten years of Johnny's prolific solo career and closely following the Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr album release - a record tipped as "a 10-year abundance of solo bangers" by MOJO whilst CLASH confirmed, "this Best Of yields magic".

The Look Out Live! tracklisting includes live fan favourites 'Hi Hello', 'Easy Money' and 'Somewhere', The Smiths' classics 'This Charming Man', 'How Soon Is Now?' and 'Bigmouth Strikes Again'. A powerful cover of Iggy Pop's 'The Passenger', as well as two duets with special guest Neil Tennant - a turbo charged rendition of 'Rebel Rebel', and a mass communal singalong for Electronic's 'Getting Away With It'. A full circle moment celebrating Neil Tennant's first collaboration with Johnny Marr singing on the single - Electronic's classic debut - in 1989.

The spirit of collaboration continues through 2025. Johnny recently teamed with Franz Ferdinand to record their latest single 'Build It Up', before a surprise reunion with The The bandmate Matt Johnson at the Forever Now Festival - also Johnny's exclusive live UK summer 2025 performance - described as a set of "crowd-pleasing classics" by The Times.

Earlier this year Johnny Marr was awarded 'Record Store Day Legend' status - an honour presented by Record Store Day US and UK celebrating Johnny's enduring influence on music and his support for independent record stores worldwide. He is the second recipient of this prestigious award following the first presentation to Elton John in 2017.

Johnny Marr will tour across North America and Europe through September and October 2025.

