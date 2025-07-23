Key Glock Streams 'The World is Ourz' Video

(Republic) Continuing a banner year, multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock unleashes the music video for his new single "The World Is Ourz" today. Of course, it serves as the latest single from his chart-dominating and unanimously acclaimed new album, Glockaveli, out now.
The globe-trotting visual follows Key Glock on his recent sold-out international tour, touching down in Paris, London, Zurich, Costinesti, and beyond. Candid footage captures him in the moment as he canvases these cities alongside friends. The excitement for his arrival in Europe remains palpable throughout, and you can feel the enthusiastic response to his global takeover in every frame. Moreover, it takes flight as one of the catchiest cuts on Glockaveli as he proclaims, "F*** this money, I got respect, I got power," going on to remind, "The man in the mirror told me that this world is ourz..."
It's a triumphant message perfect for the on-screen victory lap. Glockaveli has made a tidal wave-size splash. Upon arrival, it captured #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, cracked the Top 5 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and stormed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the Album Sales Chart, and the Vinyl Albums Chart. During its second frame, it has held strong in the Top 5 of the Top Rap Albums Chart and Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
Key Glock Fires Off 'Glockaveli' Video
Key Glock Scores A Big Hit With 'Glockaveli'
Key Glock Reloads Glockaveli Album With Three New Tracks
Stream Key Glock's New Album 'Glockaveli'
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- Miranda Lambert Hits Career High With Chris Stapleton Duet 'A Song To Sing'- more
BLACKPINK Tops Billboard Global 200 for the Third Time- Key Glock Streams 'The World is Ourz' Video- Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne
Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue
Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Experiences
Johnny Marr Announces Look Out Live!
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Launching North American Tour
The Division Men Share 'Hymns and Fiery Dances' Video
Metalocalypse's Brendon Small Setting Guitars, Dethklok Gear and More
The Speaker Wars Announce Their First Live Dates