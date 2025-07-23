Key Glock Streams 'The World is Ourz' Video

(Republic) Continuing a banner year, multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock unleashes the music video for his new single "The World Is Ourz" today. Of course, it serves as the latest single from his chart-dominating and unanimously acclaimed new album, Glockaveli, out now.

The globe-trotting visual follows Key Glock on his recent sold-out international tour, touching down in Paris, London, Zurich, Costinesti, and beyond. Candid footage captures him in the moment as he canvases these cities alongside friends. The excitement for his arrival in Europe remains palpable throughout, and you can feel the enthusiastic response to his global takeover in every frame. Moreover, it takes flight as one of the catchiest cuts on Glockaveli as he proclaims, "F*** this money, I got respect, I got power," going on to remind, "The man in the mirror told me that this world is ourz..."

It's a triumphant message perfect for the on-screen victory lap. Glockaveli has made a tidal wave-size splash. Upon arrival, it captured #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, cracked the Top 5 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and stormed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the Album Sales Chart, and the Vinyl Albums Chart. During its second frame, it has held strong in the Top 5 of the Top Rap Albums Chart and Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Related Stories

Key Glock Fires Off 'Glockaveli' Video

Key Glock Scores A Big Hit With 'Glockaveli'

Key Glock Reloads Glockaveli Album With Three New Tracks

Stream Key Glock's New Album 'Glockaveli'

News > Key Glock