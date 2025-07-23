Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Share 'Exodus Of Gravity'

(Speakeasy) Arcadea, the futuristic synth-rock outfit featuring Core Atoms, Brann Dailor, and Joao Nogueira, have released a second preview of the trio's forthcoming album, The Exodus of Gravity (Aug. 22, Relapse Records), with today's arrival of the collection's title track, "Exodus of Gravity".

Atoms shares the story behind the track: "It's the future we find ourselves in, the once fertile terrain of New Arcadea seems barren, with the exception of lifeless robots & silent spores. Anxiety, doubt, curiosity & wonder propel the intrepid synthetic-observer through an odyssey.

Slowly integrating with the spores, new senses are born within. A recognition of the possibility of planetary life ignites. A changing code yields a new mission deep within: LIFE. Through the spores, a new, powerful, sentience is gained. New senses reveal themselves as well as new anxieties... While a great metamorphosis is happening on the surface, just above, a hungry black hole looms, ingesting gravity, and the fundamental forces of the universe. Reality in reverse."

"The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun," Dailor explains. "As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it."

Recorded at West End Sound, in the basement of Mastodon's Ember City practice space, The Exodus of Gravity is self-produced by Arcadea and engineered by Tom Tapley.

Related Stories

Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'

News > Arcadea