Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Share 'Exodus Of Gravity'

(Speakeasy) Arcadea, the futuristic synth-rock outfit featuring Core Atoms, Brann Dailor, and Joao Nogueira, have released a second preview of the trio's forthcoming album, The Exodus of Gravity (Aug. 22, Relapse Records), with today's arrival of the collection's title track, "Exodus of Gravity".
Atoms shares the story behind the track: "It's the future we find ourselves in, the once fertile terrain of New Arcadea seems barren, with the exception of lifeless robots & silent spores. Anxiety, doubt, curiosity & wonder propel the intrepid synthetic-observer through an odyssey.
Slowly integrating with the spores, new senses are born within. A recognition of the possibility of planetary life ignites. A changing code yields a new mission deep within: LIFE. Through the spores, a new, powerful, sentience is gained. New senses reveal themselves as well as new anxieties... While a great metamorphosis is happening on the surface, just above, a hungry black hole looms, ingesting gravity, and the fundamental forces of the universe. Reality in reverse."
"The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun," Dailor explains. "As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it."
Recorded at West End Sound, in the basement of Mastodon's Ember City practice space, The Exodus of Gravity is self-produced by Arcadea and engineered by Tom Tapley.
Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- Miranda Lambert Hits Career High With Chris Stapleton Duet 'A Song To Sing'- more
BLACKPINK Tops Billboard Global 200 for the Third Time- Key Glock Streams 'The World is Ourz' Video- Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne
Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue
Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Experiences
Johnny Marr Announces Look Out Live!
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Launching North American Tour
The Division Men Share 'Hymns and Fiery Dances' Video
Metalocalypse's Brendon Small Setting Guitars, Dethklok Gear and More
The Speaker Wars Announce Their First Live Dates