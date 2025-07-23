Metalocalypse's Brendon Small Setting Guitars, Dethklok Gear and More

(Reverb) Brendon Small, the creator and guitarist behind the cult classic TV shows Metalocalypse and Home Movies, is selling a collection of guitars, signed Dethklok setlists, cases, speakers, and more on Reverb. The metal multi-instrumentalist, whose comedies aired on UPN and Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, will open the Official Brendon Small of Dethklok Reverb Shop on July 30.

Armed with a Music Studies degree from Berklee College of Music and writing and comedy credits from Emerson College, Small's career took off when he co-created Home Movies, which aired on UPN and Adult Swim from 1999-2004. Following a string of roles as a voice actor across BET, Adult Swim, and the Sci Fi Channel, Small co-created, co-produced, co-wrote, and composed the cult classic Adult Swim animated series Metalocalypse-a series about a fictional melodic death metal band named Dethklok.

While the band started as a number of animated characters, Dethklok has released a number of albums, charting as high as #15 on the Billboard 200, and performed live since 2007, including a successful co-headline run with BABYMETAL in 2023.

2023 also saw the premiere of Small's feature animated film METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR, the accompanying full score album DOOMSTAR SCORE, and Dethklok's highly anticipated DETHALBUM IV with the band heading out on tour with both DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon a year later. The band's 2025 hasn't exactly been uneventful either, as Small, Gene Hoglan, Nili Brosh, and Pete Griffin have performed Dethklok shows in Australia and Europe that combine comedy, blast beats, and shredding.

Said Small: "After my studio was robbed in 2022 I realized that I really didn't need to be in charge of this many guitars. I'm paying for storage every month and though I play music every single day I cannot physically play this many guitars at once! Therefore I'm taking a healthy chunk and making them available for people who WILL play them!"

The Official Brendon Small of Dethklok Reverb Shop will feature a '90s Les Paul Premium Plus, Small's first-ever Les Paul and his second-ever guitar, which he purchased from Cambridge Music in Boston before starting at Berklee. "This is the Home Movies guitar, including the 'Guitarmegeddon' episode. I also used it on the early Metalocalypse and Dethklok demos...I swapped out the pickups. Your guitar tech is going to look in the back and go 'Who messed around with this?'" Small said.

Additional items available in The Official Brendon Small of Dethklok Reverb Shop include:

An Epiphone signature prototype, one of just two ever made, from roughly 2007, during the early days of Metalocalypse. Complete with the Metalocalypse logo, the matte black guitar also features strap locks and custom tuners.

A Gibson Thunderhorse, from the limited USA run of roughly 250, with the plastic still on the pickguard. "Classic rock 'n' roll. You can play everything from Cannibal Corpse to Steely Dan on this if you want to."

An early '80s Gibson E2 Explorer, one of the most vintage guitars in Small's collection. "I took it on tour when Dethklok co-headlined with Mastodon back in the 2000s. Somebody did some kind of a mod on it somewhere along the way so that when it's in the middle position you get that Brian May kind of phase-reversing thing. It's really cool."

A '61 Reissue SG, whose neck Small polished with steel wool to give it a matte finish. "I basically voided the warranty," said Small, who used the guitar on "Kill You" off of Dethklok's debut album The Dethalbum.

A Joan Jett Melody Maker that Small took on the road for Dethklok and Mastodon's co-headlining tour in 2009. The guitar features a label with the name of former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, who admired the guitar.

An Ibanez Iceman that was used for the original Dethklok theme song on Metalocalypse, and has since had its frets removed by Small's brother. "You're not going to find a guitar like this anywhere... unless you're at a dump site, or underneath a city in the catacombs of some crazy trashy place. A place of your nightmares."

A Flying V that Small played at comedy clubs in L.A. early in his career, as well as the Home Movies behind-the-scenes DVD. It was also featured on early Metalocalypse demos. "This was one of the guitars I had before I had too many guitars-if that's even a thing."

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Brendon Small of Dethklok Reverb Shop, visit here

