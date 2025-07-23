Rob49 Plots His First-Ever Solo Headlining Trek The Let Me Fly Tour

(ICLG) Hip-hop's rising powerhouse Rob49 is ready to take over the stage like never before with the announcement of his debut solo headlining tour, "Let Me Fly Tour," launching this Fall. The high-energy run follows a breakout year that saw Rob49 soar to new heights with the viral success of his smash single "W1THELLY"and the critically praised album Let Me Fly - solidifying his status as one of rap's most electrifying new voices.
After commanding stages across the country as part of Lil Baby's 2025 national tour, selling out the 15K-seater Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for Vulture Weekend, and rocking the "Vultures Eat the Most" co-headlined tour with Skilla Baby; Rob49 is stepping into his own spotlight with Let Me Fly Tour, a 17-city experience bringing his signature New Orleans charisma and raw energy to fans across North America. With opening acts to be announced soon, the tour promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration of Rob49's rise and influence.
"This tour is for the fans who've been rocking with me since day one,'" says Rob49. "It's been a wild year, and now it's my turn to bring the party to every city."
Rob49 has been on an unstoppable rise, earning major co-signs from some of hip-hop's biggest names and racking up multiple RIAA Gold certifications, including fan-favorites "Mama" and "Vulture Island V2." With Billboard-charting success and a rare ability to fuse raw street rap with mainstream appeal, he's quickly cemented himself as one of the most exciting and closely-watched new voices in the game.
Rob49 - Let Me Fly Tour Dates:
October
Tue 10/28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Thu 10/30 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
Fri 10/31 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
November
Tue 11/4 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Wed 11/5 - New York, NY - Racket NYC
Fri 11/7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Sat 11/8 - Cleveland, OH - Roxy's @ Mahall's
Sun 11/9 - Columbus, OH - The Forum
Wed 11/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Thu 11/13 - Chicago, IL - Outset
Fri 11/14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Sun 11/16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side
Wed 11/19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
Thu 11/20 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
Sat 11/22 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
Sun 11/23 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
Tue 11/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
Rob49 Recruits Sexyy Red and YTB Fatt For 'So Sexyy'
Rob49 Shares 'WTHELLY' Video To announce New Album
Moneybagg Yo Links With Rob49 On 'Bussin'
Rob49 Teams Up With Skilla Baby & Tay B For New Single 'Mama'
