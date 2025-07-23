Singled Out: BettySoo's Light it Up

(Day In Country) Austin-based singer/songwriter BettySoo just released her new single "Light It Up", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the inspiration behind the song. Here is the story:

If you've ever been in a seriously crappy motel with paper-thin walls, you know what it's like to lie in bed listening to the soundtrack to other people's lives. Touring musicians shared countless hours with strangers who I assume are unaware or dismissive of the story-collectors listening next door.

I've heard passionate, hot sex. I mean, really passionate, hot sex...or at least a very convincing audio performance of it. I've heard parents doing their best to navigate toddler meltdowns. I've also heard abuse and anger so desperate, I wondered if the couple next door was going to survive the night.

I remember nights when the rage was so intense, I feared a fist or a piece of furniture might come through the wall. One night I sat on the end of my bed crying for the pain I heard in the voices of the couple next door. Neither seemed to be able to comprehend or accept what the other was saying. The man was sobbing, crying out to be able to finish his sentences and be heard. The woman was weeping, screaming, and seemingly beating the tar out of him. Then - and this is what I'll never forget - I heard what sounded like a body thrown against my wall, and she yelled for him to "shut up or I'll call the police because you're the one with a warrant, and I'm not who they'll haul away."

The frontdesk called my room to advise I stay in my room because the police were on their way. I didn't look out the peephole. I put in my earplugs and started writing "Light it Up."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

BettySoo Asks 'What Do You Want From Me Now?' With New Single

Singled Out: Nobody's Girl's Promised Land

News > BettySoo