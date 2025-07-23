Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Experiences

(Prime PR) Universal Studios Hollywood teams with SLASH, the iconic, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter, to create a terrifying slate of original Halloween Horror Nights experiences, exclusive to the Hollywood destination. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 4.

These unique experiences will include an original soundtrack composition for the fan-favorite haunted house, "Scarecrow: Music by SLASH," marking the seventh consecutive year in which the prolific artist has created a score for a Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights haunted house.

"Scarecrow: Music by SLASH" puts retribution at the forefront in which Mother Nature seeks vengeance on the homesteaders for their sins of the past that will be carried out by farmland scarecrows, mute witnesses who have become the guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

SLASH's original score for the experience, which he composes similarly to a motion picture by engaging with each scene, will deliver an unnerving sense of fear as guests navigate the ominous corridors of the haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights will also celebrate the vinyl-only album release of SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2. The scary soundtrack will complement last year's sold-out vinyl-only album with a slate of original music that SLASH has created over the past six years for a variety of Universal Studios Hollywood haunted houses. The album, which includes a tribute by John Murdy, Creative Director and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights, will be available for purchase at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The score for SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2, is as follows:

SIDE A

1."The Hunted Becomes The Hunter" 4:21 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

2."Monsters, Maniacs, and Madmen" (Universal Monsters Medley 2021) 5:08 (Universal Monsters 2018)

3."The Blood is Life" 3:38 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

4."The Collection Room / Dracula's Lair" 2:45 (Universal Monsters 2018)

5."The Ossuary" 1:47 (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man 2019)

SIDE B

6."Cycles of the Moon" 3:02 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

7."Immortal Curses" 4:26 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

8."Alucard" 2:21 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

9."Bloodline Drawn" 5:02 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

10."Unholy Alliance" 3:15 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

SLASH's presence throughout the event will also introduce fans to a dedicated themed SLASH Bar, located at Jurassic Cove, above Jurassic World-The Ride, where they can imbibe on a fleet of cocktails inspired by a collection of SLASH's music, including "The Danse of the Dead," "Beautiful Dangerous" and the non-alcoholic option, "SLASH's Snakepit." A menu featuring some of SLASH's favorite foods will include such treats as Chicken Satay Tacos, Thai Beef Tacos and Thai Curry Tacos, plus a SLASH Hat cake, reminiscent of his signature top hat, for every sweet tooth guest. As guests dare to visit the SLASH Bar, they will be met by a ghoulish stilt walking SLASH scare-actor, fully adorned with his signature black curly locks and top hat. Inspired by a character created by SLASH, this scare-actor will taunt and torment guests in his path. Guests must be 21+ and have a valid photo ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.

"As a longtime fan of Halloween Horror Nights, it has been incredibly rewarding to not only have experienced the event as a guest, but to have partnered with Universal Studios Hollywood for so many years to create an array of original music that intensifies the storylines of these haunted houses," said SLASH. "This year's collaboration with Halloween Horror Nights and the chance to become one of the event's marquee experiences is truly humbling and I can't wait for the guests to join me when they step into the terror."

"SLASH has been an important creative partner for years creating memorable music that has completely elevated our Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses," said John Murdy, Creative Director and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights. "Creating a series of SLASH-inspired interactive experiences was a natural progression for the event, and it's an honor to headline Universal's horror legacy with SLASH."

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will run select nights from September 4 to November 2, 2025. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions.

