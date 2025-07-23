The Division Men Share 'Hymns and Fiery Dances' Video

(UTG) El Paso, TX by way of Berlin duo The Division Men share a new single & video today from their forthcoming album Hymns and Fiery Dances. Hymns and Fiery Dances is set to come out on Motor Music in August 2025.
The album currently includes Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Rick G Nelson (Afghan Whigs, Twilight Singers, Polyphonic Spree, St. Vincent), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Fredo Ortiz (Beastie Boys, Los Lobos), Leah Shapiro (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Dana Colley (Morphine), Asya Sorshneva (CocoRosie), Beto Martinez (Groupo Fantasma), Josh Marcus, Jacob Valenzuela (Calexico), Laura Scarborough, Barb Hunter (Afghan Whigs, Pigface), Eric Gorfain (Sam Phillips, Def Leppard, Queens of the Stone Age, Dr Dre), Peter Hayes (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Roscoe Beck (Leonard Cohen) and Alain Johannes (Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey).
This Texas bred, husband/wife, acoustic duo originally formed in Berlin, Germany in 2008. They are now based in El Paso, TX. The band is made up of founder J. Spencer Portillo (vocals/acoustic guitar) and Caroline Rippy Portillo (vocals/bass guitar.)
The Division Men's name was derived from the idea of artists collaborating from all over the world despite their locations. Originally formed in Berlin in 2008, the duo wrote and recorded and eventually returned to Texas.
Caroline was born in San Antonio, Texas. From 2007 until 2012, she played bass guitar for Tito & Tarantula. J. Spencer Portillo was born in Los Angeles, California but was raised in Texas. His roots offer a huge influence on the lyrics which frequently present atmospheric portraits of love, life and death in a border town.
The Division Men have a distinctive sound that has been described as dark, romantic, ethereal, and haunting. The last album (Ninos Del Sol) features Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Steven Hufsteter (The Quick | Tito and Tarantula | Del Shannon), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Mitch Hertz (Bloody Kids), Raiye Rippy and Jake Garcia (The Black Angels).
THE DIVISION MEN - LIVE 2025:
08/15/2025 Austin, TX - Vinyl Beauty Bar
08/17/2025 San Antonio, TX - Faust Tavern
08/22/2025 El Paso, TX - Love Buzz
17.09.2025 Berlin, DE @ Terzo Mondo
18.09.2025 Potsdam, DE @ Kunsthaus Sans Titre
19.09.2025 Berlin, DE @ Wiener Blut
20.09.2025 Leszno, PL @ Zakład
21.09.2025 Kraków, PL @ Chicago Bar
23.09.2025 Prague, CZ @ Čítárna Unijazz
24.09.2025 Liberec, CZ @ Club Stamina
25.09.2025 Szczecin, PL @ Pub Dublin
26.09.2025 Hamburg, DE @ Prismeo Theatre
27.09.2025 Bremerhaven, DE @ Kulturwerkstatt hinter Alberts Huus
28.09.2025 Schwanewede, DE @ Schwaneweder Wohnzimmerkonzerte
29.09.2025 Overwarfe, DE @ Hof am Siel
01.10.2025 Freiburg im Breisgau, DE @ Artik
02.10.2025 Augsburg, DE @ Rheingold
03.10.2025 Bern, CH @ Plan B Records
04.10.2025 Saarbruecken, DE @ Terminus
05.10.2025 Darmstadt, DE @ Gute Stube
06.10.2025 Arbon, CH @ Irish Pub 9320
07.10.2025 Rheineck, CH @ Irish Pub 9424
08.10.2025 Lucerne, CH @ Ravioli Bar
09.10.2025 Geneva, CH @ Urgence Disk Records
10.10.2025 Annecy, FR @ Bistro Des Tilleuls
11.10.2025 Varese, IT @ Al Cedro
14.10.2025 Dubrovnik, HR @ Fat Bastard
15.10.2025 Split, HR @ Academia Club Ghetto
16.10.2025 Postojna, SI @ Boem Bar
17.10.2025 Bologna, IT @ Efesto
18.10.2025 Morrovalle, IT @ Drunk In Public
19.10.2025 Chieti, IT @ Old Tower Jungle
21.10.2025 Aversa, IT @ Giardini di Marzo
22.10.2025 Viterbo, IT @ Al Settantasette
24.10.2025 Toulon, FR @ Bar de Halle
25.10.2025 Carcassonne, FR @ Du Vin & Des Vinyles
26.10.2025 Dax, FR @ Brewsocial Club
27.10.2025 Burgos, SP @ El Sotano Cultural
29.10.2025 Praia de Esmoriz, PT @ Uncle Joe's
30.10.2025 Faro, PT @ Palimpsestu
31.10.2025 Lisbon, PT @ ADF
01.10.2025 Alverca do Ribatejo, PT @ Entre Linhas
02.11.2025 Coimbra, PT @ Gremio Operario de Coimbra
04.11.2025 Sopela, SP @ La Atalaia del Gardoki
05.11.2025 Vitoria-Gasteiz, SP @ Abisinia
06.11.2025 Burlada, SP @ Black Rose
07.11.2025 Angoulême, FR @ Pepper Stage
08.11.2025 Châtellerault, FR @ La Station
09.11.2025 Caen, FR @ Portobello Rock Club
10.11.2025 Gent, BE @ Missy Sippy
12.11.2025 Paris, FR @ Le 34
14.11.2025 Stuttgart, DE @ Laboratorium
15.11.2025 Enkirch, DE @ Tom's Musik-Keller
16.11.2025 Hohr-Grenzhausen, DE @ Cafe Libre
17.11.2025 Wiesbaden, DE @ der Weinländer
18.11.2025 Dusseldorf, DE @ Ratinger Hof
19.11.2025 Bonn, DE @ Kult 41
20.11.2025 Eindhoven, NL @ Stage Music Cafe
21.11.2025 Wildemann, DE @ Gemeindehaus Wildemann
22.11.2025 Fritzlar, DE @ Cafe Hahn
25.11.2025 Calw, DE @ Kultur-Apotheke
27.11.2025 Aumuhle, DE @ In The Woods
28.11.2025 Berlin, DE @ Cafe Tasso
29.11.2025 Seegebiet Mansfelder Land, DE @ Wassermuehle Roblingen Am See
30.11.2025 Berlin, DE @ Zimmer 16
U.S. Dates:
12.12.2025 Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar
12.13.2025 Lakeside, CA @ Hacienda On The Hill
