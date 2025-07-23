The Division Men Share 'Hymns and Fiery Dances' Video

(UTG) El Paso, TX by way of Berlin duo The Division Men share a new single & video today from their forthcoming album Hymns and Fiery Dances. Hymns and Fiery Dances is set to come out on Motor Music in August 2025.

The album currently includes Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Rick G Nelson (Afghan Whigs, Twilight Singers, Polyphonic Spree, St. Vincent), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Fredo Ortiz (Beastie Boys, Los Lobos), Leah Shapiro (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Dana Colley (Morphine), Asya Sorshneva (CocoRosie), Beto Martinez (Groupo Fantasma), Josh Marcus, Jacob Valenzuela (Calexico), Laura Scarborough, Barb Hunter (Afghan Whigs, Pigface), Eric Gorfain (Sam Phillips, Def Leppard, Queens of the Stone Age, Dr Dre), Peter Hayes (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Roscoe Beck (Leonard Cohen) and Alain Johannes (Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey).

This Texas bred, husband/wife, acoustic duo originally formed in Berlin, Germany in 2008. They are now based in El Paso, TX. The band is made up of founder J. Spencer Portillo (vocals/acoustic guitar) and Caroline Rippy Portillo (vocals/bass guitar.)

The Division Men's name was derived from the idea of artists collaborating from all over the world despite their locations. Originally formed in Berlin in 2008, the duo wrote and recorded and eventually returned to Texas.

Caroline was born in San Antonio, Texas. From 2007 until 2012, she played bass guitar for Tito & Tarantula. J. Spencer Portillo was born in Los Angeles, California but was raised in Texas. His roots offer a huge influence on the lyrics which frequently present atmospheric portraits of love, life and death in a border town.

The Division Men have a distinctive sound that has been described as dark, romantic, ethereal, and haunting. The last album (Ninos Del Sol) features Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Steven Hufsteter (The Quick | Tito and Tarantula | Del Shannon), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Mitch Hertz (Bloody Kids), Raiye Rippy and Jake Garcia (The Black Angels).

THE DIVISION MEN - LIVE 2025:

08/15/2025 Austin, TX - Vinyl Beauty Bar

08/17/2025 San Antonio, TX - Faust Tavern

08/22/2025 El Paso, TX - Love Buzz

17.09.2025 Berlin, DE @ Terzo Mondo

18.09.2025 Potsdam, DE @ Kunsthaus Sans Titre

19.09.2025 Berlin, DE @ Wiener Blut

20.09.2025 Leszno, PL @ Zakład

21.09.2025 Kraków, PL @ Chicago Bar

23.09.2025 Prague, CZ @ Čítárna Unijazz

24.09.2025 Liberec, CZ @ Club Stamina

25.09.2025 Szczecin, PL @ Pub Dublin

26.09.2025 Hamburg, DE @ Prismeo Theatre

27.09.2025 Bremerhaven, DE @ Kulturwerkstatt hinter Alberts Huus

28.09.2025 Schwanewede, DE @ Schwaneweder Wohnzimmerkonzerte

29.09.2025 Overwarfe, DE @ Hof am Siel

01.10.2025 Freiburg im Breisgau, DE @ Artik

02.10.2025 Augsburg, DE @ Rheingold

03.10.2025 Bern, CH @ Plan B Records

04.10.2025 Saarbruecken, DE @ Terminus

05.10.2025 Darmstadt, DE @ Gute Stube

06.10.2025 Arbon, CH @ Irish Pub 9320

07.10.2025 Rheineck, CH @ Irish Pub 9424

08.10.2025 Lucerne, CH @ Ravioli Bar

09.10.2025 Geneva, CH @ Urgence Disk Records

10.10.2025 Annecy, FR @ Bistro Des Tilleuls

11.10.2025 Varese, IT @ Al Cedro

14.10.2025 Dubrovnik, HR @ Fat Bastard

15.10.2025 Split, HR @ Academia Club Ghetto

16.10.2025 Postojna, SI @ Boem Bar

17.10.2025 Bologna, IT @ Efesto

18.10.2025 Morrovalle, IT @ Drunk In Public

19.10.2025 Chieti, IT @ Old Tower Jungle

21.10.2025 Aversa, IT @ Giardini di Marzo

22.10.2025 Viterbo, IT @ Al Settantasette

24.10.2025 Toulon, FR @ Bar de Halle

25.10.2025 Carcassonne, FR @ Du Vin & Des Vinyles

26.10.2025 Dax, FR @ Brewsocial Club

27.10.2025 Burgos, SP @ El Sotano Cultural

29.10.2025 Praia de Esmoriz, PT @ Uncle Joe's

30.10.2025 Faro, PT @ Palimpsestu

31.10.2025 Lisbon, PT @ ADF

01.10.2025 Alverca do Ribatejo, PT @ Entre Linhas

02.11.2025 Coimbra, PT @ Gremio Operario de Coimbra

04.11.2025 Sopela, SP @ La Atalaia del Gardoki

05.11.2025 Vitoria-Gasteiz, SP @ Abisinia

06.11.2025 Burlada, SP @ Black Rose

07.11.2025 Angoulême, FR @ Pepper Stage

08.11.2025 Châtellerault, FR @ La Station

09.11.2025 Caen, FR @ Portobello Rock Club

10.11.2025 Gent, BE @ Missy Sippy

12.11.2025 Paris, FR @ Le 34

14.11.2025 Stuttgart, DE @ Laboratorium

15.11.2025 Enkirch, DE @ Tom's Musik-Keller

16.11.2025 Hohr-Grenzhausen, DE @ Cafe Libre

17.11.2025 Wiesbaden, DE @ der Weinländer

18.11.2025 Dusseldorf, DE @ Ratinger Hof

19.11.2025 Bonn, DE @ Kult 41

20.11.2025 Eindhoven, NL @ Stage Music Cafe

21.11.2025 Wildemann, DE @ Gemeindehaus Wildemann

22.11.2025 Fritzlar, DE @ Cafe Hahn

25.11.2025 Calw, DE @ Kultur-Apotheke

27.11.2025 Aumuhle, DE @ In The Woods

28.11.2025 Berlin, DE @ Cafe Tasso

29.11.2025 Seegebiet Mansfelder Land, DE @ Wassermuehle Roblingen Am See

30.11.2025 Berlin, DE @ Zimmer 16

U.S. Dates:

12.12.2025 Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

12.13.2025 Lakeside, CA @ Hacienda On The Hill

