The Speaker Wars Announce Their First Live Dates

(FP) The Speaker Wars, featuring ex-Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch and vocalist/guitarist Jon Christopher Davis, announces three Texas shows in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. The shows kick off the band's touring cycle in support of their self-titled debut album, which was released in May on Frontiers Records Srl.

The dates begin Friday, September 5th at The 04 Center in Austin followed by The Heights Theater in Houston on Saturday, September 6th, and conclude at The Kessler Theater in Dallas on Sunday, September 7th.

Stan Lynch comments: "This band has the sound of raw authority. Once we got The Speaker Wars in a room, we locked the door and said no one's leaving. It's that strong -- and it's good to have my old job back."

Jon Christopher Davis comments: "Playin' live with Lynch is like slippin' on a seasoned pair of Levi's. Smooth, effortlessly-cool, fun, trusty, perfect."

STAN LYNCH, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, long-time drummer and founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, recently announced the formation of THE SPEAKER WARS. After two decades of recording and touring multiple albums with The Heartbreakers, STAN moved to the other side of the recording console and shifted his focus to production and songwriting. Over the years, STAN has written and produced hits for artists in multiple genres, including the Eagles, Don Henley, Tim McGraw, The Mavericks, Ringo Starr, The Byrds, Toto, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

While writing in Nashville, a publisher introduced STAN to Texas singer-songwriter, Jon Christopher Davis, who was gathering material for a solo record on a major label. After accumulating an album's worth of songs, Jon abandoned working on a solo record and the two decided to start a band to perform the newly created material. Adding Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion, and Jay Brown on keyboards, THE SPEAKER WARS was born.

Related Stories

The Speaker Wars Share 'It Ain't Easy' Video

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Offshoot The Speaker Wars Share 'It Ain't Easy' Video

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars

News > The Speaker Wars