3rd Annual Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest Announced

(AM Media) After completing a massive conservation project in Barre, Massachusetts last year - one that has permanently protected over 800 acres of fields, forests and farmland - Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust and Stone Cow Brewery are teaming up once again to host their third annual Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest to celebrate and benefit local land conservation on Saturday, August 2.

The outdoor concert will run from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Stone Cow Brewery in Barre, Massachusetts, located at scenic Carter and Stevens Farm. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will benefit Mount Grace, helping to support and expand the nonprofit's conservation efforts across the North Quabbin region in Massachusetts. Tickets are available for $20 here .

The evening will feature live music, BBQ, local food trucks, and a wide selection of Stone Cow Brewery craft beer and other beverages. This year's lineup includes a performance from Americana/roots rock band The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, featuring five Massachusetts singer-songwriters. The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has been featured in Rolling Stone, No Depression, and American Songwriter, has performed at festivals including Green River Fest, Fresh Grass, The Kate Wolf Memorial Music Festival, The Rock Boat, and Strange Creek, and was also named the 2022 New England Music Awards Roots Act Of The Year. The beloved local group Petersham Jams House Band opens the show.

Representatives from Mount Grace will be on-hand at the event to talk with attendees and share information about their work.

"There is no better place for Mount Grace to showcase the importance of landscape-scale conservation than on a property that we've helped protect," said Emma G. Ellsworth, Executive Director at Mount Grace. Much of the local food and beer that gets sold at Stone Cow Brewery comes directly from the Carter and Stevens Farm - a farm whose vegetable fields can be seen from the festival venue. "Lively celebrations like this one deepen our community's connection to the land. From enjoying locally grown food to creating unforgettable memories, conservation connects us to the working and natural landscapes that define our region."

"Five generations of family have lived and worked on this land," says Phil Stevens, owner of the 1,000-acre Carter and Stevens. "This concert is a celebration of our community's shared connection to the land and all that it provides."

During the festival, attendees are welcome to stop by the Stone Cow Brewery's famous Field to Flame BBQ for offerings including Carter and Stevens Farm's own grass-fed beef burgers cooked over a wood fired grill, along with local pork and chicken smoked to perfection in a giant wood fired smoker, local veggie burgers, and other seasonal specials. The menu includes local produce from Carter and Stevens Farm.

Mount Grace hosted the first Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest in 2023, drawing more than 1,000 concertgoers. The festival has since become a summer staple, drawing people from throughout New England for an evening of music under the mid-summer sky.

Fields & Forest Forever Fest sponsors include Dodge Contracting and Barre Center For Buddhist Studies.

Event Details

Name: Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest

Date: Saturday, August 2

Festival Hours: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Stone Cow Brewery, 500 West Street, Barre, MA 01005

Parking: free

Music Lineup

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Petersham Jams House Band

